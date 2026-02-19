‘A load of rubbish’ – Winger emphatically shoots down latest round of Liverpool transfer rumours

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon has emphatically shot down the latest batch of rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool, dismissing the speculation as ‘a load of rubbish’.

The Newcastle winger had been on the verge of joining the Reds two summers ago and was reportedly ‘keen’ on returning to his native city, but ultimately he stayed put at St James’ Park and was part of the Magpies squad which won the Carabao Cup last year.

There were reports in recent days that the Anfield giants remain interested in recruiting the 24-year-old and are leading the race to sign him ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, speaking to the media after scoring four times in Newcastle’s 6-1 demolition of Qarabag on Wednesday, Gordon didn’t mince his words in putting the kibosh on discourse over a prospective exit from Tyneside.

When he was asked about the transfer rumours which mentioned Liverpool, the winger replied (via Chronicle Live): “About me? I haven’t seen them. What are they saying?

“It’s the same old, same old. I think they just pick names out of a hat. They do! I haven’t heard anything; they might want to tell me before they tell you [the media]. I have gone through enough transfer stuff now to know that it is all a load of rubbish.”

Are Liverpool likely to make a move for Gordon this year?

It was reported that, in 2024, Gordon had his ‘head turned’ by the possibility of returning to the club which released him at 11 years of age, but presently it seems that he has no intention of leaving Newcastle.

His four-goal romp in Azerbaijan yesterday took him into double figures for the current Champions League campaign, a sharp contrast to his tally of three in 20 Premier League games, albeit that penalties comprise 50% of his European haul (Transfermarkt).

His homegrown status and his ability to play anywhere across the frontline would no doubt be regarded as two major pluses among Liverpool’s recruitment team if they were to make a formal approach for him, but it’s unclear just how likely that is to happen in 2026.

Gordon might seem more attainable if Newcastle (currently 10th in the top flight) fail to qualify for Europe next season, although the Magpies would understandly charge a premium for a key player who turns 25 in the coming days.

For now we can probably disregard the idea of the former Everton winger returning to Merseyside for the Reds any time soon, but that isn’t to say it’ll never happen, given the ever-changing circumstances of elite-level football.

