Arne Slot explains why Mamardashvili missed Liverpool’s FA Cup tie

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has explained why Giorgi Mamardashvili was not selected for Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Brighton despite the goalkeeper featuring earlier in the competition.

Speaking at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Nottingham Forest match, our head coach addressed the decision to start Brazil international Alisson Becker rather than the 24-year-old Georgia international.

“For me, it wasn’t a surprise [to pick Alisson]. Last season we made a different choice in FA Cup, that’s true.

“Usually for me the League Cup is for the second choice keeper, in the FA Cup I decide at the moment – Giorgi played the first round – I judge it the same as every other game, what is best for the team and the individual.

“I decided to play Ali again, it was of course disappointing for Giorgi as he’s a very good goalkeeper and done well when he’s come in for Ali.”

The explanation is quite clear – Slot does not automatically treat the FA Cup as a competition for rotation of goalkeepers.

Mamardashvili’s role in the Liverpool squad

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been Liverpool’s deputy goalkeeper this season and the numbers underline it.

Mamardashvili 2025/26 Total Starts 10 Bench appearances 27 Substitute appearances 1

His last start came in the 4-1 FA Cup victory over Barnsley at Anfield in January, before that was the Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven in November.

When Alisson is unavailable, the Georgian has stepped in reliably, including the moment three months ago when he made a reflex “stunning save” after reacting to a deflected Matty Cash effort.

Steve Nicol even pointed to the goalkeeper as one of the few players performing during a difficult spell, saying the only players playing well were “maybe Szoboszlai and the goalkeeper.”

So the situation is not about distrust, it’s simply hierarchy.

Why Slot chose Alisson for Brighton

Supporters are used to second-choice goalkeepers playing cup matches, but Arne Slot’s approach is different.

The Dutchman is effectively selecting his strongest possible team whenever he believes the competition matters and the FA Cup clearly falls into that category this season.

We saw last year how seriously he took knockout football, and this year the competition represents a realistic trophy opportunity alongside the Champions League.

From a sporting perspective, Alisson remains one of the best goalkeepers in world football, so choosing him in a high-level tie is hardly controversial.

However, it also explains why Mamardashvili might feel a degree of frustration because the cup pathway is normally where deputies earn rhythm and confidence.

Instead, the Georgia international has had to remain patient.

What this means before Nottingham Forest

Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League on 42 points and every match now carries significant importance for Champions League qualification.

That context matters when evaluating Arne Slot’s decision-making – he’s prioritising results rather than rotation.

Mamardashvili has proven himself a dependable option and remains ready whenever needed, but the reality is straightforward – as long as Alisson is fit, Liverpool’s No.1 position is not realistically open.

The FA Cup team selection simply confirmed what the squad hierarchy already told us: Mamardashvili is a trusted deputy, yet Alisson is still the goalkeeper for the biggest games.

