Arne Slot previews Forest and points to Pereira factor

Picture via Liverpoolfc.om

Arne Slot has spoken about Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest and the complication created by yet another managerial change at the club.

Our head coach addressed the match during his press conference at the AXA Training Centre and acknowledged that preparing for Vitor Pereira’s side is far from straightforward.

“Back then, it was Dyche’s third or fourth game. That makes it a little bit more difficult.

“We only have tonight [Forest’s Europa League match at Fenerbahce] to see if this new manager changes personnel.

“The good thing is they have that game, and the manager was in the Premier League last season.”

The Dutchman was referencing the earlier defeat at Anfield this season and how difficult it is to analyse a team that keeps changing direction.

Slot facing a Forest side in constant transition

Nottingham Forest have now had four different managers during the same campaign.

Nottingham Forest 2025/26 managers Nuno Espirito Santo Ange Postecoglou Sean Dyche Vitor Pereira

That instability matters tactically because Arne Slot and his analysts rely heavily on patterns, structure and recurring behaviours when preparing Liverpool’s game plan.

Vitor Pereira, the 57-year-old Portuguese coach, has only just taken training and his first match comes in the Europa League away at Fenerbahce before facing us in the Premier League three days later.

From a Liverpool perspective, that fixture provides valuable information.

Slot effectively confirmed he will study that match closely because it is the only real chance to understand how Forest will set up under their new coach, as well as analysing tactics used at Wolves earlier this season.

Why the Europa League schedule helps Liverpool

The Liverpool boss also hinted the timing of the European game could work in our favour.

Forest are juggling survival in the Premier League and progression in Europe, and Pereira himself admitted he cannot drastically change his system while playing every three days.

That is significant for preparation.

Liverpool can analyse personnel choices, formation and pressing approach from that match, something we otherwise would not have had.

Slot also spoke in the same press conference about Liverpool’s attacking numbers returning to normal levels recently, and the Brighton performance reinforced that.

We currently sit sixth on 42 points and the Champions League race is extremely tight, so these matches against lower-table opposition are critical.

The Dutch head coach also confirmed Joe Gomez is ready to start, while Jeremie Frimpong will not be involved this weekend, meaning defensive planning remains important before travelling to the City Ground.

Ultimately, Arne Slot’s message was cautious rather than confident.

Forest are unpredictable, not weak and the late-week European fixture offers Liverpool something managers value enormously before a league match – information.

