Arne Slot says one thing has gone ‘back to normal’ for Liverpool as stats show welcome change

Arne Slot has been pleased to see Liverpool’s goalscoring returns going ‘a bit more back to normal’ in recent games amid an improvement in form for the Reds.

The Premier League champions take on Nottingham Forest on Sunday off the back of five wins in seven matches across all competitions, with four of those being by at least a three-goal winning margin.

It’s a marked contrast to earlier in the season when, prior to January, only one of the Reds’ victories in the entire campaign was by more than two goals, with Kopites finally able to feel comfortable in the latter stages of games with more regularity.

Slot says Liverpool’s scoring returns are ‘more back to normal’

In his press conference on Thursday morning, Slot was asked if he felt there were any reasons for Liverpool’s improved goalscoring form in recent weeks, with the Reds finding the net in each of their last nine matches.

He replied (via Liverpool Echo): “The teams we previously faced haven’t been as entertaining as the teams we have recently faced.

“For such a large part of a season where we’ve lost or drawn, we didn’t deserve it. The amount of times we’ve created more than enough chances has been a lot. You could argue whether we created a lot of chances against Brighton, but we scored three. Things have gone a bit more back to normal.”

Liverpool’s scoring averages have shot up considerably

Slot has frequently spoken about the difficulties of trying to break down low-block defences this season (much to the annoyance of Steven Gerrard), and he’s referenced that again here in relation to recent opponents being more ‘entertaining’.

Perhaps that has been a contributing factor in Liverpool’s improved scoring returns of late, but much more relevant has been the prolific form of Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike in particular.

Since the 0-0 draw at Arsenal six weeks ago, the Reds have played nine times and accrued 25 goals, averaging 2.78 per game. In the 13 matches preceding that run, they racked up just 16 goals, an average of 1.23 per match, and were held scoreless on four occasions (Transfermarkt).

Even within the ongoing scoring streak, Slot’s team have become much more efficient. When we played Burnley in mid-January, we scored only once from 32 shots and an xG of 3.18. Contrast that with the three goals we netted against Brighton last weekend from 13 attempts and 2.14 xG.

During a frustrating sequence of draws at the start of 2026, John Aldridge echoed the thoughts of many Liverpool fans in saying that the Reds were ‘too predictable and easy to play against’.

Thankfully that seems to have changed more recently, but with each of our next four Premier League games against teams currently placed in the bottom five, we can expect a few more of those low-block tests that Slot has detested so much.

Those fixtures will provide the answer as to whether we’ve genuinely turned a corner or have merely been riding the crest of a wave.