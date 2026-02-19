‘Progressing at pace’ – Reliable reporter details what Liverpool are ‘lining up’ for the summer

Image via The Redmen TV

Liverpool are understood to be planning a visit to the United States as part of their pre-season plans for the upcoming summer.

The Reds were previously Stateside during Arne Slot’s first few weeks as head coach two years ago, with last year’s long-haul trip taking them to Hong Kong and Japan in late July.

Whilst there’s still a third of the current campaign to be played, and Champions League qualification very much on the line at present, the LFC hierarchy are already looking ahead to the summer months in preparation for the 2026/27 season.

Liverpool expected to head Stateside for pre-season

In a readers’ Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst was asked about Liverpool’s plans for pre-season.

He replied that, while details from the club are ‘scarce at the moment’, it seems likely that they’ll be heading for the USA, with a return to North America off the back of the World Cup being held in the region ‘viewed as an ideal opportunity to grow even more’.

A friendy against Wrexham is believed to be ‘in the works’, with Anfield chiefs also ‘thought to be lining up’ a fixture in New York towards the end of July.

In conclusion, Gorst wrote: ‘All of that, as things stand, is yet to be made official, but it is thought plans are progressing at pace.’

Pre-season tours can be quite lucrative

Whilst the attention of fans, players and coaching staff is fixed firmly on the present (and, more specifically, on the trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday), those in the Liverpool boardroom already seem to be busy with summertime arrangements.

Although pre-season games lack the competitive, high-stakes edge of the Premier League and Champions League, such tours can be quite lucrative for the club as they travel to parts of the world where they have huge supporter bases who rarely have the opportunity to witness the Reds firsthand.

If a friendly against Wrexham does come to fruition, it’s viable that it could serve as a precursor to two top-flight fixtures next term, with Phil Parkinson’s side currently outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference alone as they target an incredible fourth consecutive promotion.

Pre-season games typically give fans a first glimpse of new signings in action for their club, and as Slot highlighted to the media last week, Liverpool’s scope for summer spending will be heavily dependent on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League.

Should the Reds miss out, their earnings from a long-haul tour in July will take on even greater importance to partially compensate for the hammer blow of not being in Europe’s premier club competition.

Let’s hope that, wherever LFC may be heading in the summer, they’ll do so with Champions League football on the agenda for the 2026/27 campaign.