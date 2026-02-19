Liverpool post behind-the-scenes vacancy ahead of Forest clash

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have posted a new job vacancy within the football department, offering a clear insight into how the club continues to evolve behind the scenes.

The role, advertised on the club’s official careers portal, is for a Data Engineer and it directly supports performance analysis and decision-making across the first-team setup.

The listing explains the position clearly: “We are recruiting for a Data Engineer to be responsible for the continued development and improvement of the club’s data platform.

“Responsibility for technical direction and architectural standards across data pipelines, warehouse infrastructure and model deployment.”

This is not a commercial or media job – it’s a football job.

Why Liverpool want a Data Engineer

The responsibilities show how heavily modern football depends on analytics rather than instinct alone.

The club state the successful applicant will be “working closely with Research Systems, Data Science and Performance Insights” and ensuring the infrastructure remains reliable and scalable for the coaching staff.

The job description also confirms involvement in tracking data and match analysis: “Design, build and maintain data pipelines supporting analytical and performance workflows.”

That effectively means processing huge volumes of positional and match information collected during games and training.

In simple terms, this role helps analysts translate what happens on the pitch into decisions the coaching staff can actually use.

Arne Slot and his staff rely heavily on structured information for preparation, recruitment profiling and tactical planning, so this position directly impacts football performance rather than sitting in a back-office silo.

What the role tells us about modern Liverpool

Liverpool have increasingly moved towards evidence-based decision making for years, but this posting shows the scale of the infrastructure required to support it.

The advert specifically references improving the club’s data warehouse, model deployment and large-scale tracking analysis.

The role is permanent, hybrid/remote and closes on 28 February 2026.

What stands out most is the direct connection to football operations, not business operations.

Liverpool are effectively investing in how decisions are made rather than just who makes them.

We have already seen changes behind the scenes impact performances, with Aaron Briggs’ departure leading to an immediate upturn in set piece numbers and a recent change in corner strategy.

While supporters naturally focus on transfers, recruitment staff and coaches, modern elite football increasingly depends on specialists analysing data patterns, opposition tendencies and player performance.

This vacancy confirms something important.

Liverpool’s future planning is not only happening on the pitch or in the transfer market.

It is also happening inside databases, algorithms and analytical models that help shape how the team plays every week.