Liverpool will face Wolves twice in four days and it’s only happened once before

Liverpool’s fixture list is about to do something it almost never does, with a Monday-to-Friday-style double-header that has only one real Premier League-era precedent.

We will play Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, 3 March and again on Friday, 6 March, with the two meetings coming inside the same week and effectively giving Arne Slot a mini-series against the same opponent.

That unusual quirk was captured perfectly by Opta’s Michael Reid, who noted on X just how rare it is.

“Liverpool will play Wolves on Tuesday, 3rd March & Friday, 6th March.

“It’s only the second time in the Premier League era that #LFC will face the same opponent twice from Monday to Friday in the same week, after Arsenal on Monday, 28th September & Thursday, 1st October 2020.”

Liverpool’s only recent precedent was Arsenal in 2020

The last time we had anything like this was in late September and early October 2020, when Arsenal came to Anfield twice in four days.

Liverpool won the Premier League meeting 3-1 on Monday, 28 September 2020.

Liverpool then drew 0-0 with Arsenal at Anfield on Thursday, 1 October 2020 in the League Cup fourth round, before losing the penalty shootout 5-4.

That week is a useful reminder of how quickly context can shift when you run the same matchup back immediately.

The league game was open and full of moments but the cup game was tight, tense and decided by fine margins.

Arsenal 2020: the quick-fire rematch results

Date Competition Venue Result 28 Sep 2020 Premier League Anfield Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal 1 Oct 2020 League Cup (4th round) Anfield Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (Arsenal win pens 5-4)

That League Cup shootout also had its share of drama, with penalties missed and saved before Arsenal edged it 5-4.

Why this Liverpool Wolves double matters for Slot

The obvious storyline is the intensity of the schedule, because Liverpool are squeezed into a short turnaround and there is less time to reset physically and tactically.

The interesting part is how preparation changes when you get an immediate rematch.

Arne Slot can adjust based on what he sees first time but Rob Edwards can do the same.

It becomes a game of adaptations, selection choices and small tweaks, rather than two completely separate opponents and challenges.

That is also where the club’s growing emphasis on analytics becomes relevant, because short-turnaround fixtures demand faster feedback loops, clearer decision-making and better handling of opponent-specific trends.

Liverpool’s recently advertised Data Engineer role inside the football department fits neatly into that wider direction, because these are the weeks where information processing and performance insights can become as valuable as training time.

Liverpool’s March squeeze is real, but there is a small upside

The downside is obvious: two matches against the same opponent in around 70 hours is not ideal.

The upside is that once we get through that Wolves double-header, the calendar can open up slightly, giving us a clearer run-in towards the Champions League rounds that follow in mid-March.

Liverpool have always been judged on how we handle congestion.

This Wolves week simply makes that test more concentrated than usual, and history shows it is a scenario we rarely face in the Premier League era.

