‘I expect…’ – Paul Merson gives emphatic Liverpool prediction for ‘humungous game’ on Sunday

Paul Merson has given his prediction for what he’s described as a ‘humungous game’ between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool on Sunday.

The Reds make the trip to the City Ground off the back of strong performances in wins over Sunderland and Brighton, but their opponents at the weekend have had quite the hex over Arne Slot, beating him twice at Anfield and drawing in his previous visit to the Trentside venue 13 months ago.

The Premier League champions may also be wary of their hosts enjoying ‘new manager bounce’ following the appointment of Vitor Pereira, already the Garibaldi’s fourth head coach in a chaotic campaign for the relegation-threatened outfit.

Merson predicting Liverpool to avenge Anfield defeat to Forest

Despite Liverpool’s poor recent record against Forest, including a 0-3 home defeat in November, Merson is backing the Merseysiders to avenge that humiliating day by claiming all three points on Sunday.

In his weekly Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda, the Sky Sports pundit began by declaring: ‘This is a humungous game at both ends of the table.’

He continued: ‘Liverpool destroyed Sunderland last time out. I haven’t seen any other team do that to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this season. Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah starting to look like their old selves has helped Liverpool.

‘The Liverpool line-up also looks quite settled now. A few weeks ago, we had no idea who would be in the starting XI, but now at least nine players are nailed on and that has made a difference to them. I expect a comfortable win.’

Merson has predicted a 2-0 victory for Liverpool at the City Ground.

Forest away is a real banana skin for Liverpool

Considering the Reds’ improved form of late and their positional superiority to Forest (sixth v 17th), one would expect Slot’s team to be labelled as clear favourites to collect all three points and boost their prospects of finishing in the Champions League positions.

Football doesn’t automatically work like that, though – ask Arsenal about it after the league leaders blew a 2-0 lead to draw against rock-bottom Wolves last night – and Sunday’s fixture has plenty of ingredients which could worry Kopites.

The Garibaldi’s record against Slot will come with psychological baggage for the Liverpool head coach, and the prospect of ‘new manager bounce’ under Pereira – who triggered an instant improvement when he took charge at Molineux last season – adds to the ‘banana skin’ vibe to this game.

However, Merson is correct in saying that players like Konate and Salah have enjoyed a resurgence in form of late, while the signings from last summer are now making a telling impact – in addition to the much-lauded Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez has been terrific in recent weeks.

The Reds’ goalscoring returns have also improved considerably since a succession of draws at the start of 2026, something to which the LFC boss alluded in his pre-match press conference, so we can go to the City Ground with confidence whilst also acknowledging that it’ll take another strong peformance to come away victorious.

With Manchester United not playing until Monday night, Liverpool have a great chance to temporarily draw level on points with their arch-rivals in fourth place, and they can’t let it go to waste.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Nottingham Forest press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: