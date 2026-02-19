‘Clear desire to excel’ – What’s been said about Szoboszlai behind the scenes at Liverpool

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A behind-the-scenes insight on Dominik Szoboszlai has highlighted the impression that he’s made in those who work with him up close at Liverpool.

The Hungarian midfielder has been widely lauded as the one beacon of consistency in a difficult season for the Reds, and even though he’s been asked to deputise at right-back on several occasions recently, a rich vein of goalscoring form has taken into double figures for the campaign.

Kopites will have been relieved to hear his agent Matyas Esterhazy dismissing speculation linking the 25-year-old with a move to Real Madrid, with Anfield chiefs reportedly confident of securing a new long-term contract for our number 8.

How is Szoboszlai viewed behind the scenes?

In an article for BBC Sport, Aadam Patel shared some insight into how Szoboszlai is perceived behind the scenes at Liverpool, and how the Hungary captain likes to spend some of his downtime away from matchday.

The journalist detailed: ‘Those who see him on a daily basis at Liverpool describe him as highly competitive with a clear desire to excel.

‘Szoboszlai is regularly among the first to arrive at training and it’s no surprise he’s high up in terms of the club’s running and physical stats. No Liverpool player has covered more distance this season.’

The midfielder is said to have been heavily influenced by Mo Salah’s elite standards on the training pitch, and the pair often enjoy playing backgammon and spending free time at each other’s houses.

A rare blemish from the Hungarian this season saw him inadvertently gift Barnsley a goal at Anfield last month after attempting a backheel in the Reds’ penalty area, an act that Tykes manager Conor Hourihane blasted as ‘disrespectful’ and led to a private telling-off from Arne Slot also.

Szoboszlai is a role model for young players at Liverpool

That error in the FA Cup third-round tie was an uncharacteristic lapse from Szoboszlai in an otherwise excellent campaign from the 25-year-old, who Salah recently described as ‘one of the best players in the world’.

The midfielder has also been endorsed by Virgil van Dijk as a prime candidate to succeed him as Liverpool captain whenever the Dutchman departs the club, with our number 8 already having that responsibility bestowed upon him for his country.

His suitability for the armband at Anfield in future years is enhanced by the behind-the-scenes insight revealed by Patel, with the Hungarian standing out as a player who leads by example in his everyday behaviour at the AXA Training Centre, as well as on matchdays.

Szoboszlai didn’t come cheap for the Reds, who spent £60m to sign him from RB Leipzig in 2023 (BBC Sport), but his performances this season in particular have made every last penny of that look like a wise investment during Jorg Schmadtke’s brief tenure as sporting director.

Our number 8 is a textbook role model for up-and-coming midfielders at Liverpool to try and emulate in terms of his attitude and application every single day that he represents this proud club.

