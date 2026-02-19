Upcoming Liverpool fixture confirmed for rare timeslot the Reds have only had once this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans now know the date and time for their FA Cup fifth-round fixture against Wolves, with the fixture details being confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The draw for the last 16 of the competition handed the Reds a second visit to Molineux in the space of a week, with Arne Slot’s men also coming up against the Old Gold in the Premier League on Tuesday 3 March.

The FA published the full set of dates and kick-off times for all eight fifth-round ties on its official website this lunchtime, and the eight-time winners of the trophy will be the first team to book their place in the 2026 quarter-finals if they get past Rob Edwards’ side.

When do Liverpool play Wolves in FA Cup fifth round?

Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Wolves has been scheduled for Friday 6 March with an 8pm kick-off, just 70 hours after the preceding Premier League fixture between the two teams at Molineux is set to finish.

The good news for those who don’t have access to TNT Sports is that the game is also being broadcast free to air on BBC One.

Liverpool given 70-hour turnaround between Wolves double header

On the one hand, Slot won’t be overly enamoured with having such a quick turnaround between the two matches against the Old Gold, and the Reds will have three games in seven days when factoring in the home fixture against West Ham the previous Saturday.

However, it does ensure at least a four-day gap before the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League round of 16 tie in the second week of March, for which the Merseysiders will be away to one of Galatasaray, Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge or Juventus.

If that fixture is pencilled in for Wednesday 11th, the second leg would take place the following Tuesday, which’d see out Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur brought forward to Saturday 14th, rather than its current scheduling for a Sunday 4:30pm kick-off that weekend.

While Friday night fixtures have become more commonplace in recent years, the FA Cup visit to Molineux will be only the second time Liverpool have played on that day of the week this season, and the first since the opening night of the league campaign against Bournemouth last August.

The opening few days of March will be hectic for Liverpool, but at least a cup win over Wolves would enable them to sit back and watch the remaining fifth-round ties in the knowledge that they’ll have a quarter-final in the diary for Easter weekend at the start of April.

