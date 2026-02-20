Henderson delivers heartfelt Milner tribute ahead of potential record-breaking Brighton appearance

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

James Milner is closing in on a landmark that has defined Premier League longevity, and Jordan Henderson has delivered a tribute that underlines why the former Liverpool midfielder has always been so much more than an appearance count.

Milner, now 40, is preparing to make what would be a 654th top-flight appearance, with Brighton’s weekend fixture offering the chance to step beyond Gareth Barry and stand alone at the top of the Premier League’s all-time appearances list.

Henderson’s words, published by The Guardian as part of a wider reflection piece, paint a picture that will feel familiar to anyone who watched our former vice captain at Anfield during the Klopp years.

“I was very lucky to have Milly as my vice-captain at Liverpool, although I didn’t see him as that. I saw us as a pair of captains.”

That line matters because it speaks to what he represented in our dressing room, which is a leadership presence that did not need an armband to set standards.

Henderson made clear that Milner’s influence stretched beyond matchdays, describing a relationship built on accountability, trust and a shared responsibility for the group.

“He helped me tremendously, not only on the pitch but off it, too.”

Milner’s Liverpool legacy was leadership first, trophies second

Milner arrived at Liverpool on a free transfer on 1 July 2015, and he became a defining part of the culture that carried us through to the biggest prizes.

The Leeds-born midfielder played 332 times for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 45 assists, while collecting the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup along the way.

James Milner at Liverpool

Category Total Joined Liverpool 01.07.2015 Liverpool appearances (all comps) 332 Liverpool goals (all comps) 26 Liverpool assists (all comps) 45 League apps / goals / assists 230 / 19 / 26

Arne Slot has already spoken about why Milner’s name still carries weight inside the club, alongside Henderson’s, because mentality and standards tend to echo long after the players have moved on.

“If I’m in the building and I’m talking about that period of time, I hear two other names constantly, and that’s James Milner and Jordan Henderson.”

Henderson explains why Milner’s record chase makes sense

Henderson’s tribute also addresses the obvious question: how does someone still start Premier League matches at 40?

Henderson believes the answer is not luck, and it is not sentiment either, it is a rare mentality that has followed Milner everywhere.

“For me it’s no surprise Milly’s about to break the appearance record because of his quality and talent. Also because his mentality is unique.”

Henderson also described the way our former No.7 lived football daily, whether he was playing, training or injured, with a consistency that very few can maintain across two decades at the elite level.

“He was constantly at it, constantly influencing the team whether he was playing or training or injured.”

The sharpest line of the lot, though, is one that explains why the former England international was so important to Liverpool specifically, because trust is the currency of any successful squad.

“There’s not many people in my life who I could trust 100%… Milly would certainly be one of them.”

This glowing tribute from one former Anfield great to another, something that has recently been echoed by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, will come as no surprise to any Liverpool fan.

If Milner does step onto the pitch for Brighton this weekend and breaks the record outright, it will be a moment of English top-flight history.

It will also feel like a reminder of what he gave us at Anfield: relentless standards, honest leadership, and a career that never needed hype to be extraordinary.