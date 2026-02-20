Joyce details how Szoboszlai became Liverpool’s key man

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has rarely felt straightforward, but one constant has been the rise of Dominik Szoboszlai as Arne Slot’s most trusted problem-solver.

Paul Joyce has laid out in The Times the clearest case yet for why the 25-year-old Hungary midfielder has become Liverpool’s key man, not just through output but through the way he holds the whole structure together.

Joyce’s piece flips the usual conversation around big signings and star names, because it argues the question is not where Szoboszlai fits, but what we would do without him.

That is reflected in the line that frames everything: “The question has since been flipped: it is no longer what will Liverpool do with Szoboszlai but, rather, what would they do without him?”

Why Szoboszlai has become Liverpool’s key man under Slot

Slot has used Dominik Szoboszlai across roles that normally demand very different instincts, and Joyce notes how the Hungarian has handled right-back cover, deeper midfield work, right-wing shifts and No.10 duties without his influence dropping away.

That matters for us heading into a tough Premier League away trip at Nottingham Forest, because stability is valuable when the wider team rhythm has not always been there.

Joyce also points to how Slot has publicly valued the midfielder’s profile, including the moment last season when the Dutchman described the Hungarian as “un-be-liev-able”, a telling indicator of how highly he rates what Szoboszlai gives the team.

The “serial winner” angle is not just a neat hook either, because Joyce highlights that the 25-year-old has won something in every season of his career, and that habit of standards is now showing through in his consistency.

Szoboszlai’s Liverpool stats show why Slot relies on him

The Sofascore numbers underline that Szoboszlai’s role is bigger than goals, even if his output has improved.

The Hungary international has played 24 Premier League matches and started every one, averaging 90 minutes, which tells you Slot is not treating him like a rotation piece.

Dominik Szoboszlai 2025/26 Premier League

Category Figure Appearances (starts) 24 (24) Minutes 2153 Goals 4 Assists 2 Expected goals (xG) 3.56 Expected assists (xA) 3.76 Key passes per game 1.8 Accurate passes per game 53.8 (88%) Tackles per game 1.5 Balls recovered per game 5.2 Free-kick goals 3/10 (30%)

Those figures fit neatly with two other external signals that further illustrate his influence.

Ryan O’Hanlon’s Gradient-based breakdown for ESPN literally labels him the league’s best shooter, and the quote is blunt: “But once you rope in all of his shots, he actually grades out as the best shooter (90.7) in the league.”

Then there’s Steven Gerrard naming Dominik Szoboszlai as our player of the season so far, which lands because it frames consistency as the separator even with Florian Wirtz improving. “You’d say Szoboszlai would probably edge him, in terms of consistency over the season.”

Liverpool are still chasing ground in the table, with Arsenal out in front on 58 points and us sitting sixth on 42, but Szoboszlai’s emergence as a weekly constant is one of the clearest reasons we are still positioned to make a run.

If Slot gets the collective performance trending again, our No.8 looks like the midfielder most likely to set the tempo for it.