Liverpool named America’s most-supported Premier League club

Liverpool’s growth in the USA has been underlined by fresh survey figures shared by Men in Blazers, with the Reds coming out as the most-supported Premier League club among their audience.

That is the kind of off-pitch win Fenway Sports Group will be delighted to see, because it speaks directly to the long-term strategy of building Liverpool’s reach far beyond Merseyside.

Men in Blazers framed the wider context clearly, noting how deeply the Premier League has embedded itself in the American sporting landscape and how “Big Six” clubs still dominate that attention.

The key line for us is straightforward: “For the MiBMN audience, the top Premier League clubs supported are Liverpool (22%), Arsenal (16%), Chelsea (13%) and Manchester United (7%).”

USA support for Liverpool keeps rising

FSG would have understood Liverpool’s global pull when the ownership group arrived in 2010, but these kinds of USA-leading figures show how successfully the club has continued to scale in a market that sponsors care about more than ever.

American-based support is not just a nice badge for social media, because it impacts the size of partnership opportunities, preseason touring demand, and how aggressively brands want to be associated with our players and our shirt.

That is why strong USA engagement sits neatly alongside the recent chatter around our Adidas partnership and the suggestion that Liverpool are trending towards record-breaking kit revenues this season, because global demand is the engine behind those numbers.

It also explains why Champions League qualification is not just a football objective, because the competition keeps Liverpool visible at the highest level for international audiences who follow the biggest games.

Men in Blazers USA survey: top Premier League clubs supported

Club Share of US Support Liverpool 22% Arsenal 16% Chelsea 13% Manchester United 7% Tottenham Hotspur 6%

What Liverpool have done in America is build a habit, not a moment

YOU SPOKE, WE LISTENED 🎙️ The 2025-26 Men in Blazers Survey results are HERE. The bottom line: Soccer's Coming home 🏆 Check out some highlights (and the full report) below 🧵 pic.twitter.com/FstIq32ypU — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 19, 2026

The most useful part of these figures is that they hint at something sustainable, with the survey suggesting that legacy fandom continues to deepen in the United States even as form and narratives shift around the league.

Liverpool benefiting from that trend matters, because it helps protect the club’s commercial floor even when results are not perfect, while also amplifying the upside when we are winning and chasing trophies.

Arne Slot’s side heading into a crucial run of fixtures is the on-pitch side of the same story, because stronger performances tend to translate into stronger global attention, and USA attention is one of the biggest commercial multipliers available.

In short, Liverpool have not “done” one single thing in America, but we have built a dominant footprint over time, and Men in Blazers’ latest figures are a neat snapshot of that reality.