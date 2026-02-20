Paul Joyce explains when Isak could be back for Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s injury picture is beginning to shift again, and the latest update on Alexander Isak has finally given us a clearer idea of when Arne Slot might be able to call on his British-record signing.

Paul Joyce reports for The Times that the 26-year-old Sweden striker is targeting a return around the end of next month, after stepping up his recovery from a broken leg and ankle injury.

That matters with the Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest coming up, and with our schedule continuing to compress as we try to climb back towards the top end of the table.

Slot, speaking about Isak’s progress, has tried not to lock Liverpool into a hard date, but the direction of travel is obvious.

“Alex has been on the pitch, not with his football boots but with his running shoes for the first time this week.”

When will Alexander Isak be back for Liverpool?

The working aim, based on Slot’s comments and Joyce’s reporting, is that Alexander Isak could rejoin the group around the March international break, with end of March or early April described as realistic if there is no setback.

Slot also made it clear why “back on the pitch” is only one part of the process, because the Sweden international still has several phases to complete before match fitness becomes a conversation.

“The next step is doing work with the ball… Then the next step is to come into the group and then it takes a while before you’re ready to play.”

The big takeaway for us is that Slot expects Isak to be available at some point this season, which at least keeps the door open for the run-in.

“Let’s not put a timescale on it, but it is clear that he will be available — if things go as planned — this season.”

Why Isak has not had the chance to thrive yet at Liverpool

Alexander Isak’s first months at Liverpool have been stop-start in a way that has made it difficult for him to build rhythm, which is important context when people start judging output.

The 26-year-old did not have a normal pre-season, then had to build fitness while adapting to a new squad, and the broken leg in December was the type of setback nobody can plan for.

Even so, Isak’s numbers show there has been some contribution in limited minutes, and he scored on his last appearance before the injury, which is exactly why this next stage matters.

Alexander Isak 2025/26 Liverpool stats

Stat Total Games 16 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes 781

Slot also addressed the bigger-picture point that Liverpool have not yet seen the best version of the striker we signed, but the expectation inside the building is that we will.

“Unfortuntely for him and us, we haven’t used the best Alex yet, but this club and our fans will hopefully see the best Alex this season but, for sure, in the upcoming years.”

If the rehab continues to tick along, it sounds like we are moving from “weeks of waiting” into “weeks of reintegration”, which is the point where the conversation shifts from hope to planning.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY