Liverpool loanee suffers devastating injury setback as club share heartfelt statement

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The injury curse which has afflicted Liverpool this season has extended to some players who are currently on loan from Anfield.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Two current members of Arne Slot’s squad (Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley) have already been sidelined for the remainder of this season, while Wataru Endo and the incoming Jeremy Jacquet are touch-and-go as to whether or not they’ll feature again in the 2025/26 campaign.

On Friday night, Reds fans received news of a devastating body blow for one player on the club’s books who’s had his loan spell cruelly stopped in its tracks.

Jaros’ season ended by serious knee injury

As confirmed on Ajax’s official website, Vitezslav Jaros – who’s spending the season in Amsterdam on loan from Liverpool – has been ruled out for the remainder of this campaign with a serious knee injury he suffered in training yesterday.

Surgery has been deemed necessary after medical examinations in hospital, and the Eredivise club also shared the sickening news on their official X channel along with the heartfelt message: ‘We’re with you, Vítězslav’, accompanied by a heart emoji.

A devastating blow for Jaros

Despite Ajax enduring a torrid campaign which sees them fourth in their domestic league (17 points behind runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven) and already eliminated from Europe, Jaros had been enjoying regular game-time at the Johan Cruyff Arena until his heartbreaking injury on Friday.

It could also end his chances of going to the World Cup this summer should Czechia qualify – they meet Republic of Ireland in the play-offs in March, and he has been in the national team squad in the past few months – adding to the cruelty of this twist of fate for the 24-year-old.

The goalkeeper had openly stated his ambition to succeed Alisson Becker as Liverpool’s number one further down the line, but that mission could become more difficult given the short-term uncertainty he’s now facing.

With his season at Ajax cut short, Jaros will return to his parent club with not just the Brazilian ahead of him in the pecking order, but also Giorgi Mamardashvili, while young Armin Pecsi is in line to graduate to the senior ranks in the foreseeable future as well.

Whatever the long-term might hold for Jaros, we wish him a full and speedy recovery from his cruel knee injury and send him our full support.

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Nottingham Forest press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: