‘Proud’ Andy Robertson posts class tribute to James Milner after making Premier League history

Andy Robertson has paid a heartfelt tribute to James Milner after the ex-Liverpool midfielder became the outright holder of the all-time Premier League appearances record on Saturday.

More than 23 years after his top-flight debut for Leeds against West Ham as a 16-year-old, the former Red made his 654th appearance in the division this afternoon when starting for Brighton away to Brentford.

It takes him above Gareth Barry in the all-time Premier League list, with the 40-year-old appearing more often for the Reds (230) than any of the other five clubs he’s represented in the English top tier (premierleague.com).

Robertson pays tribute to history-making Milner

Robertson – who played alongside Milner for the majority of the midfielder’s time at Liverpool – took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon with a glowing tribute to his teammate of six years.

The Reds left-back posted: ‘The Kop is right, there’s ‘only ‘one James Milner!’ 🙌 Most Premier League appearances ever. An unbelievable achievement and one I can’t see ever getting overtaken.

‘I’m sure everyone will talk about mentality and character – and they’re right but what a footballer. Technical ability and creativity. I feel very lucky I got to play with you for so long.

‘Cracks me up how much the man himself will be hating all the fuss and attention 😂 Suck it up Jimmy… gonna have to accept there’s a lot of people out there who appreciate how good you are ❤️ Proud to be able to call you my mate.’

Milner’s longevity is simply extraordinary

The longevity of Milner is mind-boggling to comprehend at times, not least when he’s seven years older than Fabian Hurzeler, his manager at Brighton.

When he made the first of those 654 Premier League appearances in November 2002, several of Robertson’s current teammates at Liverpool weren’t even born, including Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Conor Bradley. Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike were six and five months old respectively.

The Scot isn’t the only former Reds teammate of the 40-year-old to pay tribute this week – Jordan Henderson spoke of how the top-flight record holder ‘helped tremendously‘ when the now-Brentford midfielder was Reds captain.

Milner – who famously dominated the dreaded pre-season lactate test at LFC when he was at the club – attributed his incredible longevity to ‘luck, desire, hunger and work rate’…and that was four years ago!

It’s a testament to his exceptional dedication that he’s played in the Premier League in 25 different calendar years, and the warmth of Robertson’s tribute offers a telling insight into how highly the record breaker is regarded by those who’ve soldiered alongside him.

Everyone at Empire of the Kop wishes to extend their congratulations to our former no.7 on his rarefied piece of top-flight history.

