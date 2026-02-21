(Video) Kieran Morrison makes his case to Arne Slot with two majestic goals in Liverpool U21 win

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and @LFCAcademyX on X

Kieran Morrison made his case for further first-team inclusion at Liverpool with a headline-grabbing performance on Friday night.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The winger scored twice for the Reds’ under-21s in a 3-0 victory over their Nottingham Forest counterparts in Premier League 2, hopefully a sign of what’s to come when the two clubs meet at the City Ground in their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

It took the 19-year-old into double figures in the division for this campaign and continues a hot streak which has now seem him score eight goals in his last six league matches at that level (Transfermarkt), and the brace that he plundered last night was nothing short of majestic.

Morrison scores eye-catching double for Liverpool under-21s

Morrison opened the scoring in style after just 10 minutes as he curled a free kick past opposition goalkeeper George Murray-Jones and into the home side’s net, before turning provider for Noah Adekoya to double Liverpool’s lead shortly afterwards.

The Northern Ireland under-21 starlet rounded off the scoring five minutes before full-time with the rarity of a goal scored directly from a corner kick, with his delivery evading everyone in the penalty box and nestling in the back of the Forest net.

Morrison going the right way about further first-team inclusion

It was quite the way for the 19-year-old to mark being handed the captaincy of Rob Page’s side in the absence of the injured Amara Nallo, and his performances for the under-21s haven’t gone unnoticed by Slot either.

Although his sole first-team appearance to date came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace nearly four months ago, Morrison was among the substitutes for the senior side against both Sunderland and Brighton in recent days, as well as the Champions League win over Qarabag (Transfermarkt).

He was named as the official Player of the Month in Premier League 2 for January, while under-21 assistant coach Jay Spearing said that the teenage winger has ‘really stepped up‘ for his team of late, hence his inclusion in first-team matchday squads.

The Northern Irish youngster has every chance of being among the substituted for Liverpool’s Premier League visit to the City Ground tomorrow after his show-stopping performance at academy level last night, and it isn’t unthinkable that he could make his top-flight debut soon if the game situation feels appropriate.

2026 could be a seminal year in the fledgling career of Kieran Morrison, so long as the injury gods are kind to him.

You can check out Morrison’s two goals against Nottingham Forest below, via @LFCAcademyX on X:

Kieran Morrison, take a bow! 👏 pic.twitter.com/PQnEs1OZVf — The LFC Academy (@LFCAcademyX) February 20, 2026

A goal straight from a corner 🤯 Kieran Morrison rounds off a top performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/EdC9WIfal6 — The LFC Academy (@LFCAcademyX) February 20, 2026

You can watch Slot’s full pre-Nottingham Forest press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: