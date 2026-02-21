Report: Liverpool could consider cashing in on ‘valuable market asset’ as European giants circle

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool could consider cashing in on a long-serving stalwart in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Joe Gomez remains the longest-serving current player at Anfield, although that status was tested by deadline day approaches from AC Milan and Brighton a few months ago, and Paul Joyce speculated in November as to whether the 28-year-old would remain on Merseyside for much longer.

The versatile defender has had more frequent game-time over the winter as a consequence of injuries to positional peers, even amid some minor setbacks of his own, such as the body blow he sustained in the defeat at Bournemouth last month.

Liverpool could cash in on Joe Gomez this summer

According to Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing on Saturday morning, there appears to be an increasing likelihood that Liverpool could cash in on Gomez later this year, with the Reds’ number 2 having less than 18 months remaining on his current contract.

The reporter was told by one source that the Londoner ‘is no longer seen as indispensable but rather as a valuable market asset’ at Anfield, with the upcoming summer viewed as the final big opportunity to secure a substantial fee from his departure.

AC Milan and Bayern Munich are thought to be among his admirers, with the Rossoneri described as ‘frontrunners’ for his signature, with West Ham and Brighton cited among his options domestically if he’s to remain in England.

Liverpool shouldn’t be too hasty in sanctioning Gomez exit

Having served Liverpool with distinction for more than a decade, Gomez has more than earned the right to leave on his own terms, should he wish to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

He turns 29 in May and hasn’t been a regular starter in the Premier League under Arne Slot (just 10 since the Dutchman took charge), so it’d be understandable if he were to say yes to what could be his one remaining opportunity for a lucrative transfer to another European giant.

However, considering how tremendous a servant he’s been and how the Reds have been ravaged by defensive injuries this season, we very much hope that our number 2 won’t be in any rush to move on from Merseyside.

His performance in the 3-0 win over Marseille a month ago was described by Paul Gorst as almost ‘faultless’, and the guidance that someone of his experience would bring to younger peers like Giovanni Leoni and the incoming Jeremy Jacquet would be incredibly valuable.

At present, Liverpool aren’t really in a position to let Gomez leave, given the dearth of defensive numbers in their squad. That could change depending on what recruitment is made in the summer, but FSG should be very reluctant to sanction the exit of a rock-solid two-time Premier League winner.

