‘Discussions ongoing with Liverpool’ – European reporter shares significant update on young defender

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been given a worrying update regarding the injury to Jeremy Jacquet, who’s due to arrive at Anfield from Rennes in the summer.

The Reds completed a deal for the French centre-back at the end of the January transfer window (reportedly in the region of £60m including add-ons) as they steal an early march on bolstering their defensive options for next season.

Unfortunately, within days of that transaction being announced, the 20-year-old suffered a ‘serious’ shoulder injury which is likely to require an operation, and a fresh update on the youngster indicates that it could be some time before he plays again.

Jacquet could now miss rest of this season with injury

On Friday, French football reporter Francois Rauzy took to X with the latest team news from Rennes ahead of their Ligue 1 fixture against Auxerre this weekend, and what he’s said about Jacquet could be a worry for Liverpool.

He outlined (translated from French): ‘Kamara and Frankowski are out, just like Jacquet, whose return before the end of the season is not guaranteed. Discussions ongoing with Liverpool on the health status of Jacquet and the next steps to follow regarding the central defender.’

Could Jacquet now be at risk of interrupted pre-season?

If the young defender doesn’t recover in time to play again this season, it means he’ll come to Merseyside having not kicked a competitive ball since the first week of February, which is obviously not an ideal state of affairs for a £60m signing trying to hit the ground running at his new club.

As we’ve seen with Alexander Isak in recent months, it can take players time to get up to speed after a lengthy spell out of action – the one silver lining with Jacquet is that, even if his injury extends past the end of the Ligue 1 campaign, he’d then have the start of summer to complete his rehabilitation.

Liverpool are understandably keen for him to get surgery ASAP if it’s required so that, by the time he arrives in England, he’s likely to be fully recovered and ready to make an immediate impact for the Reds.

Considering the extensive injury problems with which Arne Slot has had to contend at Anfield this season, he’ll be praying that our newest signing doesn’t end up suffering a similar fate to the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, all of whom have had notable spells on the sidelines this term.

Hopefully Jacquet might be cleared in time to feature for Rennes before the campaign ends. If not, fingers crossed he’ll be back to full health once he rocks up on Merseyside over the summer.

