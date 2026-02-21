Report: Liverpool have watched £61m centre-back colossus described as a ‘modern defensive artist’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been paying close attention to a prodigious centre-back who’s currently on the books of a Premier League rival.

The Reds have already completed deals for several young defenders this year, with the £55m acquisition of Jeremy Jacquet for the first team next season following on from the academy arrivals of Mor Talla Ndiaye, Noah Adekoya and Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

It seems that FSG aren’t quite finished with recruitment in that position, though, judging by reports which have emerged over the past 24 hours.

Liverpool watching Luka Vuskovic

According to Sports Boom, Liverpool have ‘dispatched special representatives throughout the season’ to monitor Luka Vuskovic, the Tottenham Hotspur centre-back who’s currently on loan at Hamburg.

The towering 18-year-old (1.93cm in height) is described as a ‘modern defensive artist’ who’s been said to possess the ‘complete package’, and Spurs’ intention is to build their defence around the Croatian teenager in the long-term, as demonstrated by a contract which runs to 2030.

Although the youngster is said to be regarded as ‘unsellable’, the north London club might potentially be brought to the negotiating table if they were to receive a bid in the region of €60m-€70m (£52.5m-£61.2m).

Could Vuskovic be the next long-term defensive addition at Liverpool?

Liverpool’s interest in Vuskovic is nothing new – scouts from Merseyside had watched him as far back as three years ago when he was starring for Hajduk Split in their run to the UEFA Youth League final, but it was Spurs who ultimately moved to sign him later in 2023.

He’s yet to play a competitive first-team match for the London outfit but has impressed on loan at Hamburg, scoring four goals in 21 appearances and impressing with his use of the ball, as illustrated by statistics from Fotmob comparing him with other Bundesliga centre-backs this season.

Igor Tudor’s side seem intent on keeping hold the Croatian unless an exceptional offer were to be made – a shock relegation could compel Tottenham to flog some of their most valuable assets, and while that scenario seems unlikely, they’ve gone into this weekend just five points above the Premier League drop zone.

While it remains to be seen just how much substance there is to Liverpool’s reported interest in Vuskovic, this latest rumour further underlines FSG’s clear strategy to build a defensive core for the long-term, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson coming towards the end of their careers.

If the Reds do sign the Spurs starlet to join the likes of Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni at Anfield – along with the more established but still young Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez – we could have a formidable defence in place for the best part of the next decade.

