Report: Liverpool leading race to sign potential ‘superstar’ after ‘positive’ initial discussions

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign a Premier League prodigy who’s been tipped to become a potential ‘superstar’.

In previous years, the Reds have capitalised upon the relegations of other teams by prising some of their crown jewels, with Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle in 2016 and Andy Robertson from Hull a year later among the standout examples.

A fresh report suggests that they could be planning a similar raid for a player who seems destined to remain in the top flight, even if his current club drop down a division.

Liverpool leading Mateus Mane transfer race

As reported by Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing, Liverpool are the current frontrunners in the race to sign Wolves attacker Mateus Mane, who’s also attracting strong interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

With Rob Edwards’ side almost certain to be relegated this season barring a miraculous recovery between now and May, Molineux chiefs are seemingly resigned to losing the 18-year-old in the summer, and it’s claimed that the Anfield hierarchy have held ‘positive’ initial discussions with his representatives.

Although some sources have indicated that the Reds are prepared to submit a bid for the teenager later this year, this report claims that the Merseyside club are unlikely to pay the Old Gold’s current valuation of approximately £50m.

Mane will soon have prospective Liverpool audition

The emergence of Mane has been the one ray of positivity in a dismal season for Wolves, who despite their creditable 2-2 draw against Arsenal in midweek are still 17 points from safety with only 33 more available to them in the Premier League, having earned just 10 so far.

Paul Merson said on Sky Sports this week (via Express & Star) that the 18-year-old ‘looks like he could be a superstar’, also praising the youngster’s attitude on the pitch in giving the beleaguered Molineux faithful something to shout about.

If the teenager has aspirations of a move to Liverpool, he soon has the perfect audition opportunity coming up when the Reds face Edwards’ side twice in four days at the beginning of March in a Premier League and FA Cup double header in the Black Country.

As seen in the table below (citing data from Fotmob), Mane ranks very highly among positional peers in the English top flight for a few criteria this season, although there are other aspects to his game which understandably need refinement given his tender years.

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Shots on target 1.09 99th (top 1%) Successful dribbles 1.46 98th Shots 2.46 96th Goals 0.18 83rd Crossing success 34.1% 81st xG 0.11 76th

The step-up in quality to Arne Slot’s squad would be a substantial one for such a young player, and spending £50m on someone who’s still largely unproven at senior level would represent a significant gamble.

However, Liverpool will be aware that any hesitation on their part could open the door for direct rivals to pounce, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens over the next few months with this hugely exciting talent.

