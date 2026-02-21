Nottingham Forest v Liverpool preview: Form guide, TV channels, team news and predictions

Images via Liverpool FC

Can Arne Slot finally get one over on Nottingham Forest at the fourth time of asking as Liverpool head coach on Sunday?

The Dutchman has overseen a mini-revival with the Reds in recent weeks, but he now comes face-to-face with his Kryptonite as he seeks to lay the ghosts of arguably the lowest point of what’s been a chastening season.

The Garibaldi didn’t just win at Anfield for the second campaign in a row in November; they subjected their hosts to a humiliating 3-0 defeat which prompted a very rare occurrence in L4 – boos from the home fans at full-time.

Thankfully, Liverpool go to the City Ground at the weekend buoyed by deserved wins over Sunderland and Brighton, whereas Forest are already onto their fourth manager of the season as Vitor Pereira takes charge of his first Premier League game in his new role.

Ahead of Sunday's match, let's look at the form guide and team news for the two teams, along with giving our prediction for the result.

Form guide (last 6 Premier League games)

Nottingham Forest: W2, D3, L1, F6, A5, Pts 9

Forest’s league form makes the decision to sack Sean Dyche seem all the more baffling, with the relegation-threatened outfit losing just once in the top flight since the first week of January, although that came in a dreadful performance at positional rivals Leeds.

They’ve drawn their last three at the City Ground, ranging from a well-earned point against Arsenal to the inexplicable failure to score against Wolves from 35 shots, the result which triggered the latest managerial change from Evangelos Marinakis.

Liverpool: W2, D2, L2, F9, A7, Pts 8

Whilst Liverpool have shown marked improvement overall during the past month or so, their Premier League form over a six-game period still reads with the sort of infuriating inconsistency which has undermined their season.

Results have been decidedly mixed, with excellent wins over Newcastle and Sunderland and a decent point at Arsenal cancelled out by galling late losses to Bournemouth and Manchester City and a wasteful draw at home to Burnley.

The Reds have yet to win consecutive league games in 2026 – that needs to be put right on Sunday.

Where can I watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 2pm on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool team news

Forest are hoping that Nicolo Savona might be passed fit to play against the Reds, but the fixture is set to come a bit too soon for Matz Sels. Among the longer-term casulaties unavailable to Pereira are Chris Wood, John Victor and Willy Boly.

Slot issued a comprehensive update on his squad on Thursday morning, in which he declared that Joe Gomez is now fit enough to start for Liverpool, but Jeremie Frimpong won’t be ready to return to action this weekend. Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak and Wataru Endo are all sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool prediction

Our head fears that this could be another frustrating away day for Liverpool against a team near the wrong end of the table, especially considering Forest’s recent record against the Reds. A repeat of the 1-1 scoreline from the teams’ previous City Ground meeting could be on the cards.

However, our heart is backing the champions to continue their revival by repeating the kind of hard-fought victory they pulled off away to Sunderland last week.