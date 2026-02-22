Mac Allister rescues Liverpool with stoppage-time winner at the City Ground

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool secured a 1-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest thanks to a dramatic late intervention from Alexis Mac Allister, whose stoppage-time finish finally broke a stubborn match at the City Ground.

For long stretches it never felt like a game that would be decided by quality, but instead by chaos, and that is exactly how it unfolded when the Argentina international reacted quickest inside the six-yard box in the 97th minute.

Virgil van Dijk’s downward header was saved and Mac Allister bundled in the rebound, only moments after seeing another effort ruled out, as BBC Sport reported, leaving travelling supporters first celebrating, then waiting on VAR, and finally celebrating again.

Disjointed Liverpool performance before the late goal

The match had started badly even before kick-off because Florian Wirtz suffered an injury in the warm-up and watched from the bench in visible frustration, forcing Curtis Jones into the starting XI and an immediate tactical reshuffle.

Dominik Szoboszlai initially filled in at right-back before Arne Slot later reversed the positions, which summed up a performance lacking rhythm and control.

Liverpool struggled to keep possession, struggled to connect midfield to attack and created very little sustained pressure across the ninety minutes.

Mo Salah was substituted in the second half and reacted with a wry smile and head shake, though the reality was he had little complaint because the game had largely passed both him and Cody Gakpo by.

Teenager Rio Ngumoha actually injected more attacking intent in his cameo than the starting forwards had managed for most of the match.

We also felt the absence of Alexander Isak and Wirtz clearly, while the bench lacked obvious game-changers in a fixture that needed one.

Mac Allister decisive despite quiet overall display

Mac Allister’s overall numbers were modest but telling.

Stat Mac Allister vs Forest Minutes 90 Goals 1 xG 0.72 Shots 3 Pass accuracy 27/35 (77%) Tackles won 2 Ground duels won 6 SofaScore rating 6.9

(Source: SofaScore)

Nobody in red truly dominated the match, yet the 27-year-old Argentine midfielder still produced the decisive moment.

He also contributed defensively with six recoveries and two successful tackles, which reflected the scrappy nature of the contest rather than a controlled Liverpool performance.

If you had to guess which side did not play in midweek, you would not have picked us, because Forest looked sharper, won more second balls and threatened more frequently.

The second half in particular was slow, broken and tense, but this was ultimately about the points rather than the spectacle.

Liverpool now move level on points with the sides around the Champions League positions and, although the performance will not live long in the memory, the result absolutely will, because matches like this often shape seasons more than the comfortable victories.

