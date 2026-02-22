Watch what laughing Mo Salah did on Liverpool bench immediately after being subbed vs Forest

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah was spotted shaking his head in disbelief after Arne Slot hooked the Liverpool winger in the second half.

The Egyptian was taken off the field of play – to be replaced by Rio Ngumoha – by Arne Slot on the 77th minute.

The Merseysiders were drawing with Nottingham Forest 0-0 at the time of writing.

Mo Salah unimpressed after Liverpool substitution

The Egypt international was spotted laughing and shaking his head on the Liverpool bench after his and Cody Gakpo’s substitutions (in footage taken by DAZN on X).

Whilst it’s entirely possible that the 33-year-old was having a harmless conversation with his fellow Liverpool attacker, Salah’s body language would indicate at least some irritation with his removal.

Salah, of course, has history when it comes to emotional reactions to his manager’s decision-making.

The former Roma wide man notably sparked a media storm after claiming that his relationship with Arne Slot had disintegrated after having been allegedly thrown under the bus.

Salah had a dire game vs Nottingham Forest

The stats would hardly support what one might presume to be the No.11’s mindset that he deserved to remain on the pitch.

Stats recorded by Sofascore claim that Mo Salah was the second-worst player on the pitch (6.2/10 rating) behind Curtis Jones (5.9/10 rating).

Mo Salah stats vs Nottingham Forest 77 minutes 1 big chance created 0 shots 0 ground duels won

* Mo Salah’s stats against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (Sofascore)

To be completely fair to the modern Liverpool legend, he was hardly alone in having a bit of an iffy game for Arne Slot’s men as the Reds struggled to impose themselves at the City Ground.

And it’s not like we haven’t witnessed the Egypt star previously pop up and provide the crucial winning goal or assist when it mattered in the dying stages of the game. He has history for that too.

But we just can’t blame the manager for making changes at that stage of the game, with Liverpool in desperate need of a spark.

With a somewhat fortunate 1-0 win secured away from home, it’s a decision that was ultimately justified.

