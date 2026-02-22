What furious Florian Wirtz was spotted doing on Liverpool bench 10 mins into Nottingham Forest clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz cut a more than disappointed figure on the Liverpool bench in the first half of the Reds’ encounter with Nottingham Forest.

The Germany international had been primed to make his 26th appearance in the Premier League, but found himself instead sidelined after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

The 22-year-old playmaker has registered 14 goal contributions in 35 games (across all competitions) this term.

Florian Wirtz fumes on Liverpool bench

Wirtz, arms crossed and hood up, looked furious on the sideline as the camera panned to the bench (via @TouchlineX on X).

📸 – Florian Wirtz is not looking happy, he was supposed to be playing right now. Dancing with the ball, giving nutmegs, scoring goals. But he got injured during the warm up. pic.twitter.com/bQJWKSWQIr — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) February 22, 2026

And understandably so, given how the former Bayer Leverkusen star has been enjoying a rich vein of form of late for Arne Slot’s men.

Florian Wirtz stats in last five Premier League games 5 starts 2 goals 1 assist

* Florian Wirtz stats (via Transfermarkt)

