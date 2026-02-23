Aldridge labels Forest VAR call “corruption” despite Liverpool’s late victory

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest sparked relief at the final whistle, but John Aldridge was still talking about the officiating long after Alexis Mac Allister’s stoppage-time winner.

The former Liverpool striker followed the match in real time and posted a series of reactions online, focusing mainly on the disallowed Mac Allister goal for handball which arrived shortly before the eventual 97th-minute winner.

Even though we ultimately took all three points, Aldridge made it clear he felt the earlier decision crossed a line.

“That’s one of the most corrupt decisions I’ve seen in my 67 years on this earth! Absolute joke.

Ok, we didn’t deserve it but a disgrace to football!” (John Aldridge on X)

Aldridge reacts to Liverpool VAR controversy

Aldridge’s frustration started at half-time when the performance itself was poor and he acknowledged it openly.

“Well that wasn’t good on the eye! In fact I’m shocked at what I was watching, please don’t use injuries as an excuse!

“I’m delighted it’s 0-0 at ht but Arne’s team talk is just the hairdryer treatment folks.” (John Aldridge on X)

Liverpool had struggled to keep the ball, Florian Wirtz had pulled out in the warm-up, Curtis Jones had been drafted in late, and Dominik Szoboszlai was even asked to cover right-back before Arne Slot reshuffled again.

The moment that truly angered the 67-year-old though came when Mac Allister’s initial goal was ruled out after the ball brushed the Argentina international’s arm from close range.

Mac Allister himself later admitted frustration with the ruling: “It hit my back and my elbow. I understand the rule but if you understand football, that goal should have stood.”

Aldridge doubled down after the final whistle: “We didn’t deserve the win but after that awful decision 😂😂😂 Justice was done folks! YNWA.”

VAR official becomes talking point

The Liverpool legend even attempted to identify the match officials after the game, linking the call to previous frustrations: “Can someone let me know who was the VAR assistants for our game today folks!

“They need calling out,that decision in football terms is a total disgrace! Yes, I said corrupt and I’ll stand by that, every ex-player would be shocked at that being disallowed!”

He later added: “VAR Tierney! Say no more folks.”

Questions of Paul Tierney’s officiating have surfaced before around Liverpool matches, with pundits previously questioning decisions involving the same official, and Aldridge’s reaction shows how little trust remains among many former players when subjective handball rulings are involved.

In truth, Liverpool did not play well for large parts of the afternoon, Forest had 12 first-half shots, and we survived long periods inside our own box, but football often turns on fine margins.

Mac Allister’s disallowed effort became an argument about officiating, while his stoppage-time winner became an argument about resilience.

Aldridge ended up accepting both realities at once: the performance was below standard, yet the late goal still felt deserved in a different way after the earlier controversy.