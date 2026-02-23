(Video) Goldbridge crashout over Mac Allister winner is the cherry on top for Liverpool fans

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and FootballFavors on YouTube

It’s safe to say that Mark Goldbridge didn’t enjoy Alexis Mac Allister’s stoppage-time winner on Sunday!

Having had an 89th-minute goal harshly ruled out for handball after Ola Aina’s clearance hit off the Liverpool midfielder’s elbow from close range even though the Argentine was turning away from the ball.

Instead of feeling sorry for himself over that rough justice, though, the Reds’ number 10 went and found the net again seven minutes into added time as he pounced on a loose ball in the penalty area and send the travelling Kopites into delirium.

It had initially seemed as though Mac Allister would be denied a second time as a lengthy VAR check for offside was conducted, but the semi-automated technology showed that Aina was playing Virgil van Dijk onside, and the goal duly stood.

Goldbridge fume shows impact of Mac Allister goal on rival fans

Goldbridge was doing a livestream of the Liverpool game on Sunday and the Manchester United-supporting YouTuber was left raging as the match-winning moment unfolded, which saw the Merseysiders draw level on points with the Old Trafford outfit in the Premier League table.

Having initially laughed as he expected the goal to be disallowed for offside, he was left incredulous after seeing the footage that showed Aina playing Van Dijk onside, angrily accusing the Nottingham Forest defender (obscured in initial replays) of ‘playing hide and seek’.

The manner of yesterday’s win would’ve felt so sweet for Liverpool fans, especially after several instances of seeing their team drop points with the concession of stoppage-time goals, and also after multiple games where United scored late winners or equalisers.

Goldbridge’s crashout over the Mac Allister goal would’ve been mirrored by supporters of the Reds’ rivals for a Champions League place, thus serving as the cherry on top of the cake for Kopites who finally saw their side benefit from a last-gasp winner rather than being on the receiving end.

Liverpool firmly back in the hunt for Champions League place

A top-five finish was beginning to seem distant after the loss to Manchester City a fortnight ago (John Aldridge certainly seemed to think so), but since then LFC have twice taken full advantage of dropped points for Chelsea to reel in their positional competitors.

The torment for rival fans would’ve been compounded by how poorly Liverpool played yesterday whilst still managing to win, with Arne Slot graciously admitting afterwards that a draw would’ve been a fair result at the City Ground.

What Enzo Fernandez and Benjamin Sesko indirectly did to us three weeks ago, Alexis Mac Allister did to Chelsea and United on Sunday with his last-gasp winner.

It’s very much game on in the race for Champions League qualification, and LFC’s rivals know it!

You can view the footage of Goldbridge’s crashout for Mac Allister’s winning goal below, via FootballFavors on YouTube (Note: This clip contains some strong language):