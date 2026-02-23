Jamie Carragher pinpoints one moment on Sunday which showed ‘arrogance’ from Liverpool player

Images via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher has highlighted how a moment of ‘arrogance’ from Dominik Szoboszlai was crucial in Liverpool earning a dramatic late victory on Sunday.

The move which led to Alexis Mac Allister’s 97th-minute winner stemmed from the Hungarian midfielder arcing a diagonal cross into Virgil van Dijk in the penalty area, with our number 8 eschewing a couple of easier sideways passes with the clock rapidly ticking.

The 25-year-old wasn’t officially credited with an assist as the captain’s header was blocked before the ball fell to the Argentina international to finish to the net, but his confidence to roll the dice in that moment was vital to the Reds securing the three points and duly triggering wild celebrations.

Carragher praises Szoboszlai for moment of ‘arrogance’

On Sunday evening, Carragher was analysing the key moments of Liverpool’s victory when he singled out Szoboszlai for praise over his involvement in the match-winning passage of play.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “I think now he’s got the arrogance of the best player in this team – ‘I’m one of the best players in the Premier League and European football, and I’m gonna make something happen’.

“He decides to take on his man when he’s got easy passes – that comes from confidence, arrogance – then he puts it in… Look at this from Szoboszlai – brilliant! He just waits for that moment to get that half a yard and he’s got it. Can he deliver? Yes he can.”

Szoboszlai kept a cool head in Liverpool’s hour of need

While many players may have opted for an easy pass or mishit the attempted cross into the penalty area in a similar scenario, Liverpool’s number 8 showed tremendous composure in working the perfect opportunity to deliver the ball into Van Dijk.

It was no ‘Hail Mary’ punt into the box, but rather a measured piece of play as he teased Nicolas Dominguez and gained enough space to whip in the perfect delivery, and as Carragher rightly says, it attests to how much self-belief the Hungarian midfielder now possesses.

Mo Salah recently described his teammate as ‘one of the best players in the world‘ on current form, and while the 25-year-old didn’t have one of his best overall games yesterday, he still had the quality and the presence of mind to spark the match-winning moment in the nick of time.

In that moment, Szoboszlai also enhanced the credential which have seen Van Dijk endorse him as a potential future captain of Liverpool, with the midfielder keeping a cool head at such a critical juncture in the match and leading by example with his in-game intelligence.

Arrogance can be an unwanted trait in a footballer when displayed in the wrong way, but in the Hungarian’s case, it was manifested in the self-confidence to set up his team’s winning goal at the City Ground and underlined what an excellent season he’s having.

