Joe Gomez had a self-deprecating 6-word response to one reporter’s question after Liverpool win

Joe Gomez gave a self-deprecating response to a request for a post-match interview after Liverpool’s victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The long-serving defender had to be content with a place on the bench once again at the City Ground, despite Arne Slot saying in the lead-up to the match that the 28-year-old would be ‘ready to start’ for the first time since the hip injury he suffered at Bournemouth a month ago.

It wasn’t until the 83rd minute that he replaced Curtis Jones yesterday, but the move which led to Alexis Mac Allister’s stoppage-time winner actually stemmed from the substitute’s throw-in to Dominik Szoboszlai, who then sent the ball into the penalty area.

Gomez greets interview request with modest response

Gomez duly played his part in the result despite only making a cameo appearance, and as outlined by Ian Doyle for the Liverpool Echo, the Londoner politely turned down a request for a post-match interview with a modest reply.

The journalist outlined: ‘Asked by the Echo after the game if he had a couple of minutes to spare, Gomez joked no-one would want to hear from him and instead implored the reporters assembled to “ask one of the big dogs”, referring to some of the more high-profile members of the squad.

‘Despite being informed he was very much “one of the big dogs” himself as the club’s longest-serving player, Gomez still politely declined and boarded the team bus without providing his verdict on what could yet be a big win for Slot’s men. Maybe next week, Joe?’

Humble Gomez is more important to Liverpool than he lets on

Although Liverpool’s number 2 has only played a combined 47 minutes across our last three matches, it doesn’t seem entirely coincidental that the Reds have registered three wins and clean sheets since his return to action against Sunderland 12 days ago.

On The Official Liverpool FC Podcast, Phil Thompson pinpointed the defender’s long throw-ins at the City Ground as a potential ‘weapon’ for Slot to exploit for the remainder of this season, especially in games such as yesterday’s when LFC are in need of a result-changing goal.

Gomez’s self-deprecating reply to the interview request is a telling insight into his persona – humble, modest and preferring to shun the limelight – but one of the press pack was right to talk up the 28-year-old as a ‘big dog’ in the squad, and not just for his longevity.

When fit enough to start, the defender goes about his business quietly but effectively, with Paul Gorst praising an almost ‘faultless’ performance from the player in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Marseille last month.

Even if Gomez’s name is rarely one which grabs headlines across the wider media, Reds fans and teammates would readily acknowledge his importance to the club, no matter how much he might try to play it down (as he showed yesterday).