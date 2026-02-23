‘Horrendous’ – World Cup winner says ‘world-class’ Liverpool player had his ‘worst game’ on Sunday

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Frank Leboeuf slammed a ‘horrendous’ performance from one Liverpool player who he claimed put in his ‘worst’ performance for the club on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds were staring down the barrel of more dropped points against Nottingham Forest this season until Alexis Mac Allister struck the winner in the seventh minute of added time, having had another goal controversially disallowed just moments previously.

Although the Argentine midfielder ended up stealing the headlines as the eventual match-winner, his overall display against Vitor Pereira’s side left a lot to be desired, in the eyes of the former Chelsea defender and 1998 World Cup winner.

Leboeuf critical of Mac Allister’s performance despite late winner

Leboeuf was highly unimpressed with the 27-year-old’s performance at the City Ground and felt that the final score was unfair on the beaten home side.

He said on ESPN FC: “Sometimes life is not fair, and when you see how horrendous some players have been… I highly rank the player I’m going to mention – Mac Allister.

“I think he’s a world-class player and he is a World Cup champion. He’s showed since he’s been at Liverpool that he’s been a very influential player but [Sunday] was the worst game I’ve ever seen Mac Allister [play]. But he scored the goal and that, for me, is why football is not fair.

“Liverpool should never have gotten the three points. A draw would have been fair but really, that was so poor.”

Mac Allister was poor for Liverpool until his last-gasp winner

Amid the euphoria which greeted Mac Allister’s stoppage-time on Sunday, not one Liverpool fan would’ve cared about what had gone before, just that the Argentine had been in the right place at the right time to secure victory for the Reds.

However, when analysing the game as a whole, it certainly wasn’t a vintage performance from our number 10, whose displays this season recently prompted Jermaine Pennant to implore Arne Slot to take him out of the starting XI.

Even when factoring in the winning goal, the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle gave the midfielder a rating of 6/10, writing that the 2022 World Cup winner was ‘bypassed continually’ and ‘slow in thought and action’, while also being critical of the 27-year-old’s ball distribution.

Mac Allister’s underlying statistics would indicate that there was a mixture of good and bad aspects to his display. While he won six of his duels and chipped in with six defensive contributions, he was also dribbled past twice and completed just 75% of his passes (Sofascore), which was well below his season average of 86%.

We know that the Argentina international is capable of much better than what he showed for the most part yesterday, but we’re also damn grateful to him for pouncing in stoppage time to ensure that we took him three points rather than one.

If Liverpool clinch Champions League qualification by just a single point, the midfielder’s goal at the City Ground will be remembered long after his subdued overall performance.