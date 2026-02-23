Slot’s half-time intervention helped Liverpool recover against Forest

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has now explained exactly what he told his Liverpool players at half time during the 1-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest, and the Dutchman’s message was less tactical and far more about energy and mentality.

We were fortunate to reach the interval level.

Forest recorded 12 first-half shots and forced us deep for long stretches, and Slot did not try to dress it up afterwards (via Liverpoolfc.com): “It was the worst first half we’ve played…

“Forest were the better team and were forcing us to go back, but we defended really well in our box.”

That defensive resilience, rather than control, was the only reason the game remained 0-0.

Slot’s half-time message: energy first, tactics second

The key point in Slot’s dressing room talk was simple: the game could change if our intensity changed: “If we could bring back that mentality to the whole pitch…

“and maybe not lose every ball you touch, because that was almost what happened, then you know these players can do better.”

The 46-year-old did not focus on formations or systems first.

Instead he tried to spark a psychological reaction: “I tried to give them a bit of energy to say, ‘They’ve played Thursday… we for sure cannot have run out of energy yet, so maybe that can balance the game.’”

He even referenced a previous comeback performance to reinforce belief: “I pointed out our second half against Manchester City as well… we are able to play a much better second half.”

The players themselves effectively confirmed the same shift afterwards.

“The first half wasn’t good at all; positioning, pressing, intensity. It was not our standard. The second half… was better.” said Alexis Mac Allister.

The numbers show this is a season-long pattern

The Forest match actually fits a broader trend rather than standing out as an anomaly.

According to analysis by Michael Reid (Substack):

Scenario Liverpool league ranking First halves only 12th Second halves only 4th

We are also scoring our third-fewest first-half goals per game in a league season in our history.

So the issue Slot was addressing at the break has been recurring.

Liverpool struggled to keep the ball, Florian Wirtz’s injury in the warm-up forced Curtis Jones into the side, and Dominik Szoboszlai spent long periods filling in at right-back, leaving us disjointed and short of control.

Even criticism after the match reflected that slow start.

“There’s no question Arne Slot is a huge part of the problem in this first half,” Steve Nicol argued on ESPN FC, pointing to the flat opening 45 minutes.

Why the team talk mattered

Slot’s changes did not suddenly produce a dominant performance however they produced something more important: stability.

We stopped losing the ball instantly, pushed higher, and gradually the momentum turned, helped by Rio Ngumoha’s late introduction and eventually Alexis Mac Allister’s 97th-minute winner.

The second half was not good football but it was controlled football.

And judging by Slot’s own words, that was exactly the aim of his half-time intervention.