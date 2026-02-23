The Title Is Gone – Liverpool’s Real Fight Is for Champions League Football

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool entered this season as defending Premier League champions and many observers genuinely believed that Arne Slot’s side could win it again, especially after the summer transfer window that they had.

Fast forward to mid-February 2026, and reality has hit the Reds square in the face. They won’t be retaining their top-flight title.

The Gap That Says It All

Still in sixth place despite Sunday’s dramatic win over Nottingham Forest, Liverpool trail league leaders Arsenal by 16 points, a chasm that no amount of wishful thinking can bridge. With 11 games to go, a recovery might be mathematically possible, but realistically that’s never happening. It just isn’t.

At this point, the title race is a two-horse contest between Arsenal and Manchester City, and bookmakers agree. The Gunners are priced as short as 4/11 to lift the trophy, with Pep Guardiola’s side available at 2/1. For the full picture on who’s expected to win it and at what prices, the Premier League winner odds page on Transfermarkt gives a sharp overview of where the market stands.

As for Liverpool? They are sitting at 80/1 or longer at most bookmakers, a price that tells you everything about their title prospects this season.

What Liverpool Are Actually Fighting For

Not only will Liverpool not win the title this season, they also mightn’t qualify for the Champions League.

As of Monday morning, they sit level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United in fourth and fifth respectively. Fifth place might clinch Champions League football again for next term, so it gives the Reds more hope, and Gary Lineker has backed them to just about make it.

Arne Slot has said himself that failing to qualify for the competition would be unacceptable, but he seems confident that his job will still be safe even if they miss out. The jury remains out on that.

If Liverpool miss out on qualification via domestic standings, their last resort would be to win this season’s Champions League to make it into the 2026/27 tournament. That’s not impossible for a team of the Reds’ stature and quality, but it is a tall order.

Why This Season Went Wrong

Numerous injuries to key players have hollowed out Liverpool’s campaign. The absences of Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley at various points have disrupted rhythm and weakened squad depth. The Reds have also conceded four 90th-minute winners in the league this season – a grim record that reflects a side lacking the resilience that true title contenders possess.

Despite recent improvement, Slot’s team have still won just three out of nine Premier League games so far in 2026. That win rate cannot continue if Champions League football remains the objective.

Objectives Revised, Motivation Intact

Liverpool’s story this season is no longer about the title. It is now about salvaging something meaningful from a campaign that promised so much in the league. The gap towards Arsenal and Man City is too wide to close, but finishing in the top four is a realistic objective.

Thirty-three points to play for across 11 more league games. That is the main mission for the Reds in the final stretch of 2025/26, and Champions League qualification is simply non-negotiable.