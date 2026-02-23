(Video) What Liverpool fans chanted about Slot after full-time as tables turned on their hosts

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and The Anfield Wrap on X

The Liverpool fans in attendance at the City Ground on Sunday made their feelings about Arne Slot quite clear while also turning the tables on their hosts.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

For much of yesterday’s game against Nottingham Forest, the Reds looked a million miles away from the Premier League champions that they still are, turning in a first-half performance which was horrendous even by this season’s standards.

Then came the drama of two Alexis Mac Allister goals in the closing minutes – one wrongly ruled out for an incredibly harsh handball decision, the other given after semi-automated technology deemed Virgil van Dijk to be onside by the merest of margins in the lead-up to the eventual winner.

Liverpool fans serenade Slot and taunt Forest at full-time

For Slot, finally getting one over on the Garibaldi at the fourth time of asking as Liverpool head coach must’ve been especially sweet, not least because of the heckling he endured in song throughout the afternoon.

As early as the third minute, many Forest supporters launched into a rendition of ‘We’re in your head, in your head, Arne’ to the tune of ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries, which was also heard for a large portion of their 3-0 win at Anfield earlier this season.

As the Reds’ players and coaching staff proceeded towards the away end after the final whistle and the dramatic conclusion to the game, the travelling Kopites turned the chant back on their hosts as they bellowed: ‘He’s in your head, in your head, Arne’.

A hugely cathartic win for Slot as Forest ghosts finally laid to rest

Both Slot and Mac Allister were honest enough afterwards to admit that Liverpool were abject in the first half, with the head coach acknowleding that a draw would’ve been a fair result on the balance of play.

It’s yet another Reds match this season with a decisive late goal, but whereas the past several instances saw those go against the champions, yesterday was a reversion to the start of the campaign when we made a habit of striking at the death to secure three points.

After Chelsea were held to a draw on Saturday, and with Manchester United not playing until tonight, the game at the City Ground was the perfect opportunity for LFC to (overnight at least) go level on points with both teams.

It looked for all the world as though that chance would be left behind, especially after the controversial cancellation of Mac Allister’s first goal, but Liverpool summoned the kind of spirit which has been lacking all too often this season.

The defeat to Forest at Anfield three months ago was the lowest point of the Premier League campaign for Slot, who at the time was having to contend with intense scrutiny over his job amid a dreadful run of form for the Reds.

Even despite his team’s largely poor performance on Sunday, the sense of satisfaction for the 47-year-old on the way back to Liverpool must’ve been immense after finally laying the ghost of the club who’ve arguably inflicted more pain on him than any other in his reign at LFC.

You can view the Liverpool fans’ chant for Slot below, via @TheAnfieldWrap on X: