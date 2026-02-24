James Milner has backed ‘very knowledgeable’ ex-Liverpool teammate for a career in management

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

James Milner has backed one of his former Liverpool teammates to become a future first-team manager, citing a deep knowledge of and passion for football.

The ex-Reds midfielder made Premier League history last weekend when setting the outright all-time appearances record in the division in Brighton’s 2-0 win at Brentford, earning warm tributes from the likes of Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp.

He turned 40 last month but is still lining out in what’s often described as the foremost domestic league in the world, and such has been his longevity that he’s older than some managers/head coaches, including his current Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Milner backs Lallana to become a future manager

In a quickfire quiz with SPORTbible, Milner was asked which of his past or present teammates he thinks will go into management, and one former colleague at Liverpool immediately came to mind.

The Brighton midfielder replied: “Adam Lallana. He’s really dived into his coaching. He hasn’t been finished that long but loves it, loves the game and is very knowledgeable.”

Lallana already carving out his own coaching career

Having played alongside Lallana for five years in total (four at Liverpool, one at Brighton), Milner is well-placed to judge the future managerial merits of the 37-year-old, who indeed has already dipped his toes into senior coaching involvement.

At both the Amex Stadium and Southampton in recent years, he’s served as an assistant to interim coaches Andrew Crofts and Simon Rusk (while also being on Will Still’s backroom staff), and last month he was placed in full-time charge of the Saints’ under-21 side.

His early results in that role have been mixed (one win, two draws, two defeats), but the former Reds midfielder already seems determined to forge out a senior managerial career of his own in future years, provided he can get his big break either at St Mary’s or elsewhere.

Could Milner also go down that route once he eventually hangs up his boots? An anecdote from Klopp (via ESPN) about the 40-year-old enforcing rules that he imposed within the Liverpool squad would indicate that the Brighton player carries a natural authority and respect which could serve him well, should he opt for a life in the dugout.

Perhaps we’ll see him and Lallana returning to Anfield at a later stage as part of a future coaching ticket – or maybe even as the main man in charge if they go on to become successful managers in their own right.