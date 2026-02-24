Report: European giants plotting cheeky raid to reunite ‘immense’ Liverpool hero with former boss

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Juventus are plotting an ambitious summer raid for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds’ number 1 has previously played in Italy for AS Roma, from whom we signed him eight years ago, and his former Giallorossi head coach Luciano Spalletti is now in charge of the Turin side.

The 33-year-old has just under 18 months remaining on his contract at Anfield, by which time he’ll have been on Merseyside for nearly a decade, although the Bianconeri are seemingly aspiring to lure him back to Serie A before his current deal ends.

Juventus eyeing raid for Liverpool no.1 Alisson

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Juventus are eyeing a move for Alisson as part of a potential goalkeeping shake-up amid an error-strewn period of form for present first-choice Michele Di Gregorio.

The report claims that the Brazilian’s contract situation at Liverpool could work in Juve’s favour, along with the Reds already having his long-term successor in place in Giorgi Mamardashvili, and the 33-year-old’s prior working relationship with Spalletti is also cited as a potential attraction.

Alisson isn’t the only Premier League netminder under consideration at the Allianz Stadium – Bianconeri chiefs are also said to be interested in a younger alternative in Guglielmo Vicario of Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool can’t afford to let Alisson leave any time soon

Along with fellow stalwarts Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s number 1 is approaching the twilight of his career and will be in his mid-30s when his current contract ends, so it’s not implausible that he might then seek a fresh chapter elsewhere after nearly a decade at Anfield.

However, with the Brazil international – who Joe Cole has rightly lauded as ‘immense’ – continuing to produce heroics for the Reds, and goalkeepers typically having a slightly longer lifespan than outfield players (unless you’re James Milner!), the hope is that he might stay on beyond the summer of 2027.

Paul Scholes and Brad Friedel both suggested that Alisson was sorely missed when he was injured during our collapse in form during the autumn; and without being disrespectful to Mamardashvili, it doesn’t seem a coincidence that we lost six of the nine games that our no.1 missed, including heavy beatings by the likes of Manchester City and PSV Eindhoven.

The concession statistics from Liverpool’s season show a massive discrepancy between games with and without the Brazilian in the starting XI, and Jamie Carragher has rated him (via Sky Sports) as the third-best goalkeeper in Premier League history behind Petr Cech and Peter Schmeichel.

Liverpool in 2025/26 (all comps) Alisson starting Alisson not starting Games 29 10 Goals conceded (total) 30 21 Goals conceded per game 1.03 2.1

Juventus might seem confident of being able to lure him to Turin, judging by the reports from Italy, but the chances of FSG sanctioning an exit for the 33-year-old in the coming summer would be slim to nil, even when factoring in his contract situation.

If Alisson continues to perform to the standards he’s maintained throughout his time at Anfield, maybe another extension to his deal is in order over the next few months!