Report: Major decision looming as Premier League trio eyeing summer move for Liverpool stalwart

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

One member of Arne Slot’s current Liverpool squad is reportedly being watched by three Premier League clubs with a view to a potential move later this year.

With just over four months remaining on his current contract, Andy Robertson is approaching the end of his nine-year spell at Anfield as things stand, and Tottenham Hotspur had been working on a potential swoop for him in January before LFC blocked any prospective exit.

The 31-year-old indicated last month that while his preference would be to remain on Merseyside, he isn’t content to merely accept a bit-part role, having made just five Premier League starts all season as Milos Kerkez has generally been preferred at left-back.

Premier League trio eyeing move for Robertson

According to a fresh report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool aren’t actively pushing the Scotland captain towards a summer exit but are apparently ‘open to reasonable offers’ for the defender if it’d ensure him regular first-team football elswhere.

The Premier League trio of Wolves, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have all been credited with ‘monitoring developments’ regarding Robertson, who’s also understood to be admired by Atletico Madrid for his ‘defensive grit and competitive mentality’.

The left-back’s future at Anfield is said to be ‘entering a delicate and defining phase’, with a decision looming as to whether he pens a contract extension or departs at the end of this season.

Will this be Robertson’s final year at Liverpool?

One thing we can most definitely say about Robertson is that he’s earned the right to leave Liverpool on his own terms, considering everything he’s given to the club since joining from Hull in 2017.

His name will be synonymous with the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, having been a near-constant starter during the German’s reign, and he’s been a core presence throughout several major trophy wins, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League and a smattering of domestic cups.

He sits 38th in the Reds’ all-time appearances list with 367 (lfchistory.net) and, despite losing his place to Kerkez in the starting XI, the vice-captain continues to be a crucial figure in Slot’s squad for his leadership qualities and for what he offers on the pitch when selected.

With Wolves almost certain to be relegated, it’s hard to see Robertson dropping down to the Championship at this stage in his career. He could get opportunities at Villa seeing as their squad isn’t enormous and they’ll likely be in Europe again next term, but Liverpool may not be overly enamoured with seeing him join a positional rival.

The hope is that the 31-year-old can be persuaded to at least bring up a full decade at Anfield and remain for another couple of seasons, but it’s also understandable that he mightn’t be content to keep playing second fiddle to the Hungarian left-back.

Either way, with just four months left on his contract, a major decision is looming ever larger.