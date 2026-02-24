‘The smart money is on…’ – Richard Keys issues amended prediction about Mo Salah’s future

Images via Lewis Storey/Getty Images and beIN SPORTS

Richard Keys has amended his prediction as to where he thinks Mo Salah will be playing his football next season.

The Liverpool winger’s current contract runs to June 2027 but speculation over an exit this year has continued all the while, with Tim Sherwood recently claiming that the 33-year-old will ‘100%’ move on from Anfield after the end of this campaign.

Rumours over a potential move to Saudi Arabia have been particularly persistent, and one European source reported earlier this month that Al-Ittihad are in talks with the Egyptian over a possible transfer to Jeddah.

In the latest edition of his eponymous blog, Keys voiced his belief that Salah will leave Liverpool in the summer – but not for the Saudi Pro League.

Keys predicting Serie A move for Salah in the summer

The beIN SPORTS anchor wrote: ‘I’ve said many times big-money moves aren’t an exact science and that people can change their minds about what they want – right up to the moment a deal is signed.

‘It’s not long since I said an agreement to take Mo Salah to Saudi was done – and it was when I made that statement, only for the player to have a change of heart.

‘Liverpool also had a change of mind about letting him go and were happy to offer him a new deal – but only for one reason. I’ve said this before as well – so they could get money for him rather than see him walk away.

‘I think he’ll leave Liverpool at the end of this season, but I don’t think he’ll go to Saudi. The smart money is on a move to Italy.’

Will this really be Salah’s final season at Liverpool?

Could Salah have one more crack at Serie A in the twilight of his career, having previously represented Fiorentina and Roma?

It’s not wholly implausible – he’ll be 34 in the summer, the same age at which Kevin De Bruyne joined Napoli from Manchester City last year, so the possibility of him emulating another ex-Chelsea attacker in that regard is viable.

Nonetheless, it remains anyone’s guess as to where the Egyptian will be playing next season? Only a couple of months ago, Keys wrote that the ‘smart money’ was on the winger going to Major League Soccer (even if he did mention the change-of-mind caveat in his latest blog post).

From a Liverpool perspective, the greater concern is with when Salah will leave rather than where he’ll go next. Might we be just three months away from a poignant farewell at Anfield for our third-highest goalscorer of all time?

Even though his output in this campaign has declined sharply from previous years, the 33-year-old is sure to be coveted by overseas clubs who’d be happy to invest in his wages for a couple of seasons and relish the publicity of having one of the world’s best forwards in their colours.

If a sufficiently generous offer is made, FSG might well consider accepting the money for a player going into the final year of his contract and approaching his mid-30s.

We’d obviously love to see Salah’s eventual exit from Liverpool pushed out as far as humanly possible, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens with our number 11 over the next few months.