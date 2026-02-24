‘I want…’ – Rio Ngumoha sends clear message to Liverpool bosses after ‘electrifying’ cameo

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

After his impressive substitute outing for Liverpool’s first team on Sunday, Rio Ngumoha has stressed that he’s keen to play as much football as possible at any level so that he doesn’t ‘stagnate’.

The 17-year-old came on against Nottingham Forest with just under 15 minutes of normal time remaining and caught the eye with his fearlessness in taking on established Premier League defenders, with Rio Ferdinand hailing him as ‘electrifying‘.

Since the weekend, there’s been an increasing clamour for the teenager to play more minutes and maybe even be given a first top-flight start for the Reds, having been almost solely confined to sub appearances so far by Arne Slot.

Ngumoha keen to play as much as possible at any level

Ngumoha is still eligible to play for Liverpool at both under-18 and under-21 level, but his integration into the first-team squad means that he’s barely played at academy level this season.

Speaking after Sunday’s win at the City Ground, the youngster made it clear that he just wants to be playing whenever possible so that his career development won’t be stunted.

The Reds winger said (via BBC Sport): “I feel like if you are not playing as much then you can stagnate, so I want to gain more minutes – whether that is Under-18s or 21s – I am still so young, so I am available to play, so any games I can play, I will.”

Ngumoha caught between two stools this season

Some players who’ve had the degree of senior exposure that Ngumoha has enjoyed this season might consider academy football to be ‘beneath’ them, but the Liverpool starlet most certainly doesn’t, judging by his comments.

The paradox of his graduation into the first team is that, in comparison to 2024/25, he’s actually had far less game-time this term, finding himself caught between somewhat outgrowing the underage sides and being slowly integrated into the senior side.

Minutes played by Ngumoha 2024/25 2025/26 First team 72 375 Under-21s 698 114 Under-19s (UEFA Youth League) 429 – Under-18s 653 – Total 1,852 489

Curiously, the 17-year-old’s only two matches for Rob Page’s under-21s have come the day after playing for the men’s team – Bournemouth and Leeds U21 in the same weekend a month ago, and then Brighton and West Brom U21 the weekend before last (Transfermarkt).

Ngumoha has made it clear that he simply wants minutes on the pitch, but with Slot viewing him as very much part of the senior setup – only once all season has he not been in a Premier League or Champions League matchday squad – there’s been an apparent reluctance to ‘lose’ him to the under-21 side.

The case for further first-team inclusion is becoming increasingly hard to ignore, and while the Liverpool head coach may be understandably cautious about exposing a minor to the rigours of elite football, the player has thus far looked more than comfortable at senior level.

The Reds have an exceptionally talented gem on their hands, and what they must not do is hinder his potential by not getting him out on the pitch often enough.