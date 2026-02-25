‘No chance of a new contract’ – Journalist suggests summer exit is inevitable for Liverpool star

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Journalist David Lynch has claimed that there is now ‘no chance’ of one Liverpool stalwart signing a contract extension at Anfield.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

At present, the Reds are set to see Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson walk out the door on a free transfer at the end of this season, with the two defenders having just four months remaining on their current deals.

While the resurgent Frenchman has been a near-constant starter in the current campaign and Paul Gorst hinting at ‘promising’ signs over a potential renewal, the Scottish left-back has often been overlooked in favour of Milos Kerkez and has been the ongoing subject of interest from elsewhere.

CaughtOffside reported this week that Wolves, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are all ‘monitoring developments’ regarding the 31-year-old, who Liverpool aren’t actively looking to offload but could be ‘open to reasonable offers’ for him.

Lynch can’t see Robertson signing a new contract

Speaking to Anfield Index, Lynch believes that it’s now incredibly unlikely that Robertson will pen a new deal in L4 over the next few months, with a summer exit seeming near-certain.

The journalist stated: “Robertson, for me, that’s a certainty that he will go now… there’s no chance of a new contract now and he will depart.”

Is Robertson’s glorious time at Liverpool coming to an end?

The fact that such a definitive statement is coming from one of the most trusted reporters on all things Liverpool heightens the sense that we could be into the final chapter of the Scotland captain’s glorious nine-year stint as a Reds player.

There’s still time for the club and Robertson to agree a new deal – Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk were in a similar situation this time last year and their extensions weren’t announced until April – but the case of our number 26 isn’t quite the same.

Whereas the other two have continued to be near-automatic starters under Arne Slot (barring a brief yet stormy spell out of the team for the Egyptian earlier in winter), the 31-year-old has had to play second fiddle to Kerkez for the most part this season.

The Scot has indicated that he wouldn’t be content to merely accept a bit-part role at Anfield, and at this phase of his career – and after being a near-constant starter for so long at Liverpool – it’d be understandable if he were to feel a desire to move on to a new challenge.

Even though Robertson is no longer a guaranteed presence in our starting XI, his importance to the current squad in terms of driving standards on a daily basis in training and on matchday can’t be overstated, and he’ll be a massive loss to LFC whenever he departs.

We live in hope that he’ll defy Lynch’s prediction and remain with the Reds for another season or two at least, but the clock is rapidly ticking towards a huge decision for the two-time Premier League winner.