Liverpool supporters preparing for West Ham United’s visit to Anfield may not expect a link to Old Trafford, yet a newly appointed Manchester United coach has a surprising past connection with us.

The man is Jonathan Woodgate, the former England international defender whose career has quietly taken him across one of football’s fiercest divides.

Woodgate’s unusual Liverpool connection

According to manutd.com, the 45-year-old Englishman has joined Michael Carrick’s coaching staff after working with him at Middlesbrough.

The official club profile explains: “Many fans will be familiar with the former England defender, who was part of Carrick’s coaching team at Middlesbrough, his first professional club as a schoolboy.”

Woodgate’s playing journey stretched from Leeds United to Newcastle United and even Spanish giants Real Madrid, before spells at Middlesbrough, Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City.

The same Manchester United biography adds: “After a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, he scored the winner for the north Londoners in the 2008 League Cup final, against Chelsea, and won eight senior caps for England.”

What this report conveniently forgot is that, after retiring, the Teessider actually worked for Liverpool as a European scout.

He was tasked with monitoring talent in Spain and Portugal and even pushed the club to sign Theo Hernandez before the defender eventually joined Real Madrid and later AC Milan.

Crossing the Liverpool-Manchester United line is rare, with only a handful of players in history doing so, and even fewer coaches.

From player to coach alongside Carrick

Woodgate’s career numbers underline how experienced he was despite injury problems limiting his peak years.

Category Total Appearances 389 Goals 11 Assists 6 Yellow cards 50 Red cards 2 England caps 8

After his scouting role with us, the former Real Madrid defender moved into coaching at Middlesbrough, eventually becoming manager in 2019 and later caretaker boss at Bournemouth, taking the club into the Championship play-offs.

Now working alongside Carrick at United, Woodgate’s path shows how unusual football careers can be.

It’s a reminder that this unexpected overlap from Woodgate features in a rivalry where shared history is normally almost non-existent.