Kerkez shares Salah photo that underlines Liverpool icon’s legacy

Milos Kerkez has offered a rare glimpse into Mo Salah’s personal trophy cabinet after spending time with the Liverpool forward during the squad’s time off.

With a week between matches, Arne Slot has allowed the players some breathing space, and that has led to a few behind-the-scenes moments surfacing on social media ahead of West Ham United’s visit to Anfield on Saturday.

Our Hungarian left-back shared pictures on Instagram from London, including a shot of Salah’s collection of individual awards, which underlined just how decorated the Egyptian’s career has been.

The timing is hard to ignore, because it comes after another round of debate around Salah’s impact during our dramatic 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest.

Pat Nevin even suggested Salah was less influential than something drifting across the pitch, writing: “There was a plastic bag on the field at one point and the ball rolled over it several times – it seemed to be having a bigger impact on the game than Mo Salah.”

That line will get attention, but Kerkez’s post is a useful reminder that Salah’s body of work is built over years, not ninety minutes, and Liverpool’s season still has plenty of jeopardy with us sitting sixth on goal difference, level on 45 points with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Salah’s trophy cabinet puts recent noise into context

Our No.11 has collected honours that most top-level forwards never get near, including two Premier League titles with us and the Champions League.

Here is a snapshot of the major trophies and standout individual accolades that help explain why that cabinet looks the way it does.

Category Highlights Major trophies with Liverpool Premier League (2019–20, 2024–25), Champions League (2018–19), FA Cup (2021–22), EFL Cup (2021–22), UEFA Super Cup (2019), FIFA Club World Cup (2019) Notable individual awards PFA Players’ Player of the Year (2017–18, 2021–22, 2024–25), FWA Footballer of the Year (2017–18, 2021–22, 2024–25), Premier League Golden Boot (4x), Premier League Player of the Season (2x)

If you want to understand why Kerkez sharing a simple Instagram photo lands the way it does, it’s because the collection is evidence, and it’s evidence built across seasons where Salah has been the standard-setter for us.

Liverpool will need Salah sharp again vs West Ham

That does not mean there are no questions in the present, especially when Sam Allardyce has been critical of how Salah reacted to being substituted recently.

He said: “Mohamed Salah needs to bite the bullet, sit down, and make sure he starts scoring.”

Before adding: “It seems like some sort of mental block, because it’s not just a spell anymore, it’s the whole season.”

The best response is always on the pitch, and Saturday at Anfield is the perfect stage for Salah to move the conversation back to what matters, because this top-four race is tight and we cannot afford to leave points behind.

Kerkez might have posted the photo as a casual moment during downtime, but it has still landed as a timely reminder of what our club legend has achieved, and what we still need from him as the run-in starts to bite.