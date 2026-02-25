Liverpool Legends squad almost complete after eight new additions announced

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed eight additional former players will feature in the upcoming charity match against Borussia Dortmund Legends at Anfield on 28 March.

The fixture forms part of the annual LFC Foundation fundraiser and follows last year’s sell-out clash with Chelsea, when Peter Crouch’s double secured a 2-0 victory in front of nearly 60,000 supporters.

The club confirmed the latest additions in an official statement on Liverpoolfc.com:

“Eight more players have been added to the Liverpool FC Legends squad ahead of the LFC Foundation charity match against Borussia Dortmund Legends next month.”

The eight players joining the Liverpool Legends squad

The new additions span every area of the pitch and include several cult favourites from different eras.

“The defence has been strengthened by the addition of Ragnar Klavan, while Mark Gonzalez, Igor Biscan and Jay Spearing have been added to the midfield options…

“Further up the pitch, Ryan Babel, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Albert Riera and Jermaine Pennant will be forward options.”

The squad already contained major names.

Steven Gerrard, Thiago Alcantara, Sami Hyypia and goalkeepers Jerzy Dudek, Pepe Reina and Sander Westerveld had previously been confirmed, while Jurgen Klopp will assist Sir Kenny Dalglish on the touchline.

The variety of careers since retirement adds extra intrigue:

Player Current role Ragnar Klavan Running for Estonian FA president Mark Gonzalez Recovered after heart attack in Chile (2021) Igor Biscan Linked with Panathanaikos management job Jay Spearing Player-coach at Liverpool academy Ryan Babel Working in cryptocurrency projects Florent Sinama-Pongolle Canal Plus pundit Albert Riera Head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt Jermaine Pennant talkSPORT pundit

Riera’s return stands out particularly, given his high-profile coaching position in Germany.

Why the Legends game matters beyond nostalgia

The management team highlights how seriously the club takes the event.

“Jurgen Klopp… [is] returning to the Anfield dugout to assist manager Sir Kenny Dalglish. They will be joined… by Ian Rush and John Aldridge.”

Importantly, the match is about far more than nostalgia.

All proceeds go directly to LFC Foundation and Forever Reds programmes, supporting employability projects, education initiatives and community work across the region.

John Aldridge previously explained the impact: “We work closely with the Liverpool Foundation… the proceeds from the game run around about £1 million… then what’s left over we put into the community.”

The scale of attendance reflects that support, with around 60,000 regularly filling Anfield for the fixture.

Could more names still be announced?

The club’s wording suggests the squad may not yet be finalised: “The squad is now almost complete.”

That line could speculation because Legends matches often include players who represented both teams.

Possible crossover names historically linked to both clubs include Patrik Berger, Philipp Degen and Karl-Heinz Riedle.

We probably should not get greedy, but another marquee addition would not be a surprise.

Tickets remain on general sale, with the match scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 28 March at Anfield, and demand is expected to rise quickly as the final former Reds are confirmed.