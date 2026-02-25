“That won’t help” – Explosive attacker warned off Liverpool move amid unfavourable comparison

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One of the most promising young attackers in European football has been warned off moving to Liverpool, should the Reds make an approach to sign him.

Amid ongoing speculation as to whether Mo Salah will be at Anfield next season (even though he’s contracted to June 2027), the Premier League champions continue to be linked with several wingers across the continent.

Prominent among them is RB Leizpig starlet Yan Diomande, while Football Transfers claimed that the name of Ajax prodigy Mika Godts is also admired by the Merseyside club.

Godts warned off Liverpool move for now

The latter has since been advised by Dutch football journalist Valentijn Driessen not to join Liverpool any time soon, believing that the 20-year-old isn’t yet at the level to oust Cody Gakpo from the Reds’ starting XI.

The reporter explained on his Kick-off podcast: “He’s Ajax’s best player right now…Where is his ceiling? Far above the Eredivisie, but he needs to make progress.

“You shouldn’t put him at Liverpool now. That won’t help. Cody Gakpo is struggling there, and you don’t need to put him in that position now. He’s not going to play much better than Gakpo.”

Could Godts become an option for Liverpool in future years?

Godts has been enjoying an excellent season at the Amsterdam Arena, scoring 13 goals and setting up another 10, and he’s just one appearance away from reaching a century for Ajax despite not turning 21 until June (Transfermarkt).

Talk Scout on X describes him as a ‘dynamic and technical refined winger’ who’s renowned for his ‘creativity, explosiveness and confidence in one-v-one situations’, and Lionel Messi even included him (alongside Rio Ngumoha) in his list of the 10 most promising young footballers in the world last year.

There’s an argument to be made that the Belgian prodigy is at a more advanced stage now than Gakpo at a similar age. The age gap between the two left-wingers is six years, and by the end of the 2019/20 season, the Liverpool forward had played just 58 times for PSV Eindhoven’s first team.

That said, Driessen’s belief that Godts isn’t quite ready for a move to a Premier League giant isn’t without justification. Of the 13 goals he’s netted this term, none were scored in the Champions League despite him playing 584 minutes in the tournament as Ajax exited in the league phase (Transfermarkt).

That would suggest that there’s an intermediate rung on the ladder for the 20-year-old to climb before he’d be primed to take on the challenge of nailing down a starting berth at a club of LFC’s stature, and maybe a move to a top-half club in the Premier League or Bundesliga could serve him best in the short-term.