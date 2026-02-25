Milner receives three Guinness World Records after historic Premier League milestone

Image via @GWR on X

James Milner has been officially presented with three Guinness World Records titles, adding global recognition to a career that already places the former Liverpool midfielder among the most durable and decorated professionals in Premier League history.

The 40-year-old Englishman’s latest milestone comes after overtaking Gareth Barry’s long-standing appearance record.

As reported by BBC Sport: “After Milner overtook Gareth Barry’s record of 653 Premier League appearances… Milner’s overall top-flight appearances now sits at 654.”

That achievement alone would have secured his place in the history books.

However the former Liverpool No.7 was handed two further records.

“The 40-year-old has also set two other records… he holds the longest gap between his first and last Premier League goals (22 years 248 days) and for the most consecutive Premier League seasons played (24).”

The three Guinness World Records Milner now holds

Congratulations to @JamesMilner on achieving the most appearances in the English @premierleague – 654 as of 21 February 2026 💪 Milner was presented with his certificate at @OfficialBHAFC's training ground today ⚽ pic.twitter.com/xiC2TnnrWE — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 24, 2026

Milner has been recognised for:

Record Detail Most Premier League appearances 654 Longest gap between first and last PL goal 22 years 248 days Most consecutive PL seasons played 24

For someone who once received the Guinness World Records book every Christmas, the moment clearly carried personal meaning.

“When I was younger, I used to get the Guinness World Records book for Christmas every year. So this is pretty amazing.”

Milner’s Liverpool legacy remains central to his story

While Milner achieved this milestone with Brighton, his Liverpool spell between 2015 and 2023 remains the period where his professionalism became part of our dressing room identity.

Across his career, Milner has now played 899 games, scored 86 goals and registered 135 assists, numbers that underline both longevity and contribution.

Jurgen Klopp described the Leeds-born midfielder in terms that perfectly match these latest records.

“He’s probably the most disciplined, most stubborn, most strict professional football player I ever worked with… he has the biggest heart.”

Klopp also admitted that Milner’s departure forced structural changes inside the club.

“We had to set it up completely new because Millie left.”

Andy Robertson echoed that sentiment after Milner surpassed Barry’s appearance tally.

“The Kop is right, there’s ‘only one James Milner!’… Most Premier League appearances ever. An unbelievable achievement.”

Robertson added that while mentality is always mentioned, Milner’s footballing ability should not be overlooked.

Why Milner’s records matter beyond numbers

What separates Milner from many high-appearance players is adaptability.

He has played full-back, central midfield, wide midfield and other emergency roles when required, extending his career through versatility rather than reinvention.

Klopp himself noted that positional flexibility gives players “a longer lifeline 100%.”

For Liverpool supporters, the Guinness World Records titles simply formalise what we already knew.

Milner’s career is not just long, it’s historically significant.