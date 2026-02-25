Liverpool could soon have perfect opportunity to assess transfer target after ‘contact’ from FSG

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

The father of Galatasaray wide player Roland Sallai has claimed that there’s already been ‘contact’ from Liverpool regarding a potential future transfer to Anfield.

The 28-year-old was mentioned as a possible right-back alternative for the Reds at the end of the January transfer window after Sunderland made it clear that they wouldn’t be parting with Lutsharel Geertruida, but the Hungary international has remained with the Istanbul club.

His dad has given an interview to Hungarian media in which he stated that the player is in no rush to leave the Turkish outfit, but added that Merseyside could be a plausible desination if he were to change clubs.

Liverpool have made ‘contact’ with Sallai’s camp

Tibor Sallai said to Blikk: “Roli feels good here. He loves the club, he doesn’t want to leave at any cost, but I think he still has one big step left in his career, a really big club. From here he can only sign for a team that is truly one of the top teams in the world.

“Liverpool could be such a destination, and I admit, I wouldn’t be surprised if this club change happened now, in the winter. I know that contact has already been made through a management office.

“I don’t want to and I don’t want to shout anything, but my son will really have a good chance in the summer, if there is an offer that is also beneficial for Galatasaray, to change country and level. It wouldn’t be just any moment if Liverpool were to run out onto the Anfield turf with three Hungarians in the starting line-up.”

Liverpool could soon come up against Sallai yet again

Sallai has already come up against the Reds this season, playing in the Turkish side’s 1-0 win over us five months ago, and there’s the strong possibility of two more games against LFC in March if the teams are paired together in Friday’s draw for the Champions League round of 16.

Leading 5-2 from the first leg of their knockout play-off against Juventus, it seems almost certain that Galatasaray will progress, with either them or Atletico Madrid to be handed a two-legged tie against Arne Slot’s men next month.

If FSG have a genuine interest in signing the 28-year-old, another two meetings against the Istanbul outfit would give them the perfect opportunity to assess the player, who made his name as a wide attacker but has mostly lined out at right-back in the current campaign.

Sallai has been a dependable creative outlet for Galatasaray, supplying six assists in 33 games so far this season, but Liverpool might ultimately have reservations over his propensity to reckless indiscipline.

Both of his red cards in recent months came at a cost – he was sent off with Hungary leading away to Republic of Ireland in September before the hosts secured a late draw (and ultimately a World Cup play-off berth at his nation’s expense); and then a stoppage-time dismissal against Genclerbirligi a few weeks later led to him being suspended for the Istanbul derby against Gala’s arch-rivals Fenerbahce.

For now, any interest from Anfield in the 28-year-old would appear to be preliminary, but his father’s comments raise intrigue over a potential concrete approach later this year, should sporting director Hughes seek to further increase the growing Hungarian contingent in L4.