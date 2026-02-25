VAR audio from Dominik Szoboszlai red card v Man City still raises questions which need answering

Image via Sky Sports

The audio of the VAR discussion which led to Dominik Szoboszlai’s red card against Manchester City earlier this month has been released, but despite offering some clarification, it still raises pertinent questions for Liverpool fans.

With the away side leading 2-1 at Anfield deep into stoppage time, Alisson Becker had gone upfield in search of an equaliser but possession was turned over and Rayan Cherki’s shot from inside his team’s half of the pitch squirmed all the way over the goalline.

However, in racing back to try and prevent the ball from crossing the line, the Hungarian pulled Erling Haaland’s shirt before the deed was returned. After a VAR review, the goal was disallowed and the Reds’ number 8 was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO).

Gary Neville was furious when watching events unfold in realtime, arguing that the goal being scored should’ve overriden the fouls between Szoboszlai and Haaland, but Howard Webb has explained why that action wasn’t taken.

Why was Szoboszlai sent off instead of the goal being awarded?

The VAR audio from the red card incident was made public on the latest instalment of Premier League Officials Mic’d Up (via Sky Sports), and while on-field referee Craig Pawson initially played advantage and awarded the goal, John Brooks in Stockley Park intervened.

The official in VAR argued that because of Haaland pulling Szoboszlai’s shirt after advantage had been played, the Liverpool midfielder had to be sent off for DOGSO and a free kick outside the penalty area would be awarded, with Cherki’s goal being wiped from the scoreboard.

When asked why the goal couldn’t just overrrule the two fouls in between, Webb explained: “To referee at Premier League level, you need a feel for the game and an understanding. We try to apply common sense where possible, but there’s a limit to that.

“The ball only goes in the goal because Erling Haaland pulls Szoboszlai, preventing him from being able to clear the ball, so we can’t allow that goal to stand for that reason.

“The referee tried to play an advantage when Szoboszlai initially pulls Haaland and he waits to see what happens and if the ball goes straight to the goal. That’s a good advantage, and we give the goal, but the ball only goes into the goal because Haaland clearly commits an offence on Szoboszlai.

“We can’t ignore that. We can’t therefore just allow the advantage because it’s only accrued because of that action by Haaland, so we have to go right back to the initial offence, which is the one by Szoboszlai pulling Haaland. It’s outside the penalty area, it denies an obvious goalscoring opportunity, so a free-kick is given and Szoboszlai is sent off.”

Latest VAR shambles raises more questions which need answering

So after all that, Haaland gets a ‘free-hit’ foul on Szoboszlai and no punishment, whereas the Liverpool midfielder was sent off and given a one-match ban just because his similar offence came first, and Cherki has a special goal disallowed because common sense is prohibited?

What a load of nonsense. Talk about an outcome which suited nobody – even the Man City striker and Pep Guardiola complained afterwards that they’d have preferred for the goal to stand and the red card not to be issued.

If Pawson had been given more licence to use common sense and stick with his original decision, it may have been technically incorrect but it would’ve been more in keeping with the spirit of the game, and yet another officiating controversy wouldn’t have arisen for Webb to try and fob off.

Another question which needs answering is why VAR audio is only made public so long after the fact and not broadcast in realtime? If TV commentators can hear it as it happens, why is that denied to football fans watching at home?

In rugby, we hear the TMO discussion for major incidents ‘live’, so why in 2026 is it not the same for football? OK, we mightn’t necessarily agree with the officials’ decision-making process, but at least it’d provide greater clarity and transparency.

Webb’s explanation might clear up why Szoboszlai was sent off against Man City, but it certainly doesn’t leave us coming away thinking ‘Yeah, fair enough’. This latest PGMOL shambles raises pertinent questions about officiating which demand proper answers.