What Graham Potter said about Alexander Isak injury hints at potential Liverpool return date

(Photos by Alex Livesey and Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sweden head coach Graham Potter has indirectly given Liverpool fans an indication as to when Alexander Isak could potentially return from injury.

The Reds’ record signing hasn’t played since breaking his leg in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur just before Christmas, having already endured a disrupted first half-season at Anfield following his protracted transfer from Newcastle last summer.

The Times’ Paul Joyce reported a few days ago that the 26-year-old is targeting a return for the end of March, tallying with an update given by Arne Slot, and the striker’s international boss has also hinted at a return to action in approximately one month’s time for our number 9.

Potter hopeful of Isak return for late March

Potter is currently sweating on the fitness of several key players for Sweden’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine on 26 March, with Isak and Spurs duo Lucas Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski all currently sidelined.

While the latter seems certain to miss next month’s fixtures, the former Chelsea boss hasn’t given up hope of the other two players featuring for their country as they aim to secure a ticket to North America in June.

The 50-year-old told Sportbladet: “Right now we’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hopefully we can get some of those guys back. If not, we have to find a solution with the guys that are available.”

Liverpool could have Isak back for the run-in to the season

With Potter holding out hope that Isak will be fit in time for the World Cup play-offs, we can expect the Liverpool striker to be back in action for the Reds once the run-in to the club season commences at the start of April.

Of course, it isn’t guaranteed that he’ll be cleared to play by then, and Slot has preached caution around the amount of work that the striker still needs to undertake before he can return, but there’s an increasing indication that he’s approximately a month away from a comeback.

If the 26-year-old is deemed fit enough to play for Sweden against Ukraine, it could see him get some minutes under his belt before he’s back for his club, although the injury problems he’s had in recent months will likely see him being handled with considerable care rather than rushed into action.

Isak hasn’t had a prolonged chance to establish himself at Liverpool – he’s yet to play a full match and has surpassed 70 minutes just four times (Transfermarkt) – but hopefully when the spring international break ends, he’ll be primed to make an impact in the run-in to the Reds’ season.

Even if it might take him a few games to fully get up to speed, having our record signing available for the business end of the campaign could make all the difference in the pursuit of Champions League qualification, and would reduce the burden on Hugo Ekitike to maintain fitness and form.

Fingers crossed that we’ll have the Swedish marksman back for the start of April and that he can contribute decisively in the final weeks of the season.