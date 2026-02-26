Reliable reporter issues blunt response to question on Anthony Gordon to Liverpool rumours

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool reporter Ian Doyle has described the chances of Newcastle selling Anthony Gordon to the Reds as ‘remote’, with rumours over such a transfer refusing to go away.

The 25-year-old had been on the verge of joining the Anfield giants a couple of years ago and was reportedly ‘keen’ on returning to his native city; and there were reports this month that LFC have maintained an interest in the Magpies winger and lead the race to sign him.

Such discourse was emphatically shot down by the player himself last week when he was quizzed about it after his four-goal dismantling of Qarabag in the Champions League, with the England international dismissing the speculation as ‘a load of rubbish’.

Doyle claims Gordon transfer to Liverpool is highly unlikely

In a readers’ Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, Doyle was asked if there is ‘any news’ on the ‘rumours’ linking Gordon with Arne Slot’s side.

The journalist bluntly replied: ‘That depends on what the rumours are. If they are ones pertaining to interest in the player from Liverpool, that has certainly been the case in the past. But the prospect of Newcastle United selling anyone to the Reds in the foreseeable future appears as remote as, well, everyone agreeing VAR is a fine introduction and continues to work flawlessly.’

Gordon won’t be playing for Liverpool any time soon

Even a casual football follower would be able to deduce from Doyle’s sardonic response about the popularity of VAR that the Magpies are extremely unlikely to let Gordon join the club he supported as a child.

It’s still been only six months since the tempestous £125m transfer which saw Alexander Isak swap St James’ Park for Anfield, and the manner of that move fuelled tensions between the two clubs and their fan bases, so the Tyneside hierarchy don’t seem overly likely to sell another key forward to the Reds any time soon.

The 25-year-old has had a curious season in terms of goalscoring, netting 10 times in as many Champions League games but just thrice in 21 Premier League outings (Transfermarkt); and his last two matches against Liverpool have been eventful, to say the least.

He was sent off in Newcastle’s 3-2 home defeat to LFC in August and picked up an early yellow card for a rash lunge on Alisson Becker at Anfield last month before opening the scoring in an eventual 4-1 loss for the visitors.

The speculation linking Gordon with the Reds feels like one of those rumours which’ll never truly vanish, no matter how reliably it is shut down; and with a trusted source in Doyle dismissing it so bluntly, it’d appear that there’s no chance of the winger joining Slot’s side in the short-term.

Perhaps it might be viable at a later stage in the forward’s career, but for the time being it seems a long shot at best.