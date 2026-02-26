Liverpool fixture ranked No.1 in Britain after nationwide rivalry study

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters now have statistical backing for something most of us have long believed, with a new nationwide study ranking our meetings with Manchester United as the fiercest rivalry in British football.

According to gambling portal British Gambler, the North-West Derby has been crowned the most intense fixture in the UK after analysis across a range of measurable factors.

The report states: “Liverpool’s showdown with Manchester United has been named the UK’s fiercest football derby for 2026.”

The research compared 12 rivalries and evaluated each using discipline records, fan arrests, competitiveness, scoring frequency, rarity of meetings and crossover players.

Why Liverpool vs Manchester United ranked first

The numbers themselves help explain why the fixture remains unique within English football.

The study explained that the game scored 55 points out of 72 (76%), boosted by high-scoring encounters and persistent on-pitch aggression.

Across the last ten meetings there have been 50 yellow cards and three red cards, while nine of the previous 20 fixtures produced over 3.5 goals.

The study also highlighted limited crossover between clubs as a key factor.

The spokesperson said: “Our analysis shows that Liverpool vs Manchester United consistently delivers more drama both on and off the pitch, with the fixture crowned our Fiercest UK Derby for 2026.”

Historically that separation matters, because players crossing the divide are extremely rare.

Despite more than two centuries of combined history, only 17 players have represented both clubs.

The overall head-to-head record further underlines how competitive the rivalry is.

Category Total Official games 217 Liverpool wins 72 Draws 61 Manchester United wins 84

That balance was another scoring metric in the index, as evenly matched rivalries rate higher for intensity.

A rivalry built on history, not proximity

Interestingly, the Merseyside derby ranked far lower in the same list despite geographic closeness.

The report suggested that fewer disciplinary incidents and a historically unbalanced record reduced its intensity score.

Meanwhile, Glasgow’s Old Firm finished second and the Tyne-Wear Derby third.

The analysis added: “Historic competitiveness and disciplinary intensity are crucial markers of a derby’s fierceness.”

Recent crossover stories show just how unusual any connection remains.

Jonathan Woodgate’s journey from working as a Liverpool scout to joining Manchester United’s coaching staff under Michael Carrick is one of the rare modern links between the clubs.

Transfer speculation also still triggers reactions, with remarkable rumours linking Alexis Mac Allister with a move to Old Trafford being quickly dismissed.

What it means for Liverpool supporters

The ranking simply formalises what decades of matches have shown.

This fixture has never depended purely on geography but on sporting dominance, historical success and national relevance.

With both clubs again competing near each other in the Premier League table, the competitive edge remains firmly intact.

The study’s conclusion is effectively what supporters already know: this isn’t just a big game, it’s the defining rivalry in English football.