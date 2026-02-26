Liverpool release full ticketing survey results after thousands of fans respond

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially released the results of the club’s latest ticketing survey, with the findings now shared with supporters as part of the ongoing review into access for men’s home and away fixtures.

The update comes during a busy period on the pitch as we prepare to host West Ham United at Anfield, but off the pitch ticket access remains one of the biggest issues affecting matchgoing supporters.

The club explained the purpose behind the consultation and why feedback was gathered, via Liverpoolfc.com.

“Following Liverpool FC’s latest survey about ticketing for men’s fixtures, the full results have now been collated and shared with supporters.”

Liverpool also made clear the scale of the review and the importance of the topic.

“The survey formed part of the club’s ongoing ticketing review and sought honest and open feedback from supporters to gain further insights on ticket access, a topic which has been identified throughout the review so far as the most important subject for supporters.”

What Liverpool fans were asked about in the ticketing review

The consultation covered a wide range of issues including loyalty credits, season tickets and access to home and away matches.

“The latest survey set out to gather the opinions of fans on a number of areas, including multi-year loyalty, earning credits, season tickets and overall ticket access to home and away games.”

The club also confirmed that the review has gone beyond a single questionnaire.

“In addition to these surveys, the review so far has seen the club set out ticketing principles, engage with fan focus groups and work closely with the Supporters Board to understand how fans feel about the current ticketing approach and understand the challenges they face.”

More than 33,800 supporters took part across different categories of matchgoing fans.

Supporter group Approx responses Season ticket holders 5,600+ Members 18,700+ Other matchgoers 6,300+ Website link responses 3,100+

(Stats source: LFC Ticketing Report Feb 2026)

That scale matters because access to Anfield has become increasingly difficult, with nearly 34,000 season ticket holders attending every league match and a limited number of seats available to members.

What the survey revealed about supporter priorities

The responses suggest supporters broadly favour reforms aimed at fairness and long-term loyalty.

Support for several proposals was strong:

63% supported multi-year loyalty credit recognition

60% backed attendance-based credits

76% supported a guaranteed allocation for local supporters

There was also backing for expanding the Ticket Exchange and introducing the ability to pause season tickets during personal circumstances.

However, the club stressed that the survey does not automatically mean immediate changes.

“The results of this survey will ensure that fan feedback is understood and, alongside detailed data modelling and discussions with the Supporters Board, will help inform decision-making on any potential changes for future seasons following the conclusion of the review.”

Recent figures have already shown how difficult access has become, with only 29 per cent of members securing tickets during the 2024/25 sales despite Anfield selling out every league match.

The urgency for reform has also grown after court proceedings heard allegations of fake memberships and ticket resales linked to an internal touting operation.

For now, the survey offers the clearest picture yet of what supporters want from the ticketing system, and while any changes are likely to be phased rather than immediate, the direction of travel is becoming clearer as the club continues its review.